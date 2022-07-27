TTA : Notice of Annual General Meeting

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT
This Explanatory Statement has been prepared for the information of Shareholders in connection with the business to be conducted online on Wednesday 24 August 2022 at 2.00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).
The purpose of this Explanatory Statement is to provide information which the Directors believe to be material to Shareholders in deciding whether to vote for or against the Resolutions in the Notice of Meeting.
Terms used in this Explanatory Statement will, unless the context otherwise requires, have the same meaning as given to them in the Glossary as contained in this Explanatory Statement.
Item 1 - Financial statements and reports
Under the Corporations Act, the Directors of a publicly listed Company are required to hold an Annual General Meeting and must table the financial report (which includes the financial statements and Directors' declaration), the Directors' report and Auditor's report for the previous year before members of the Company at each Annual General Meeting.
All relevant information concerning the Company's financial report, Directors' report and Auditor's report for the year ended 31 March 2022 is contained in the Company's Annual Report for 2022. If you have elected to receive a copy of the Company's Annual Report, one has been forwarded to each such Shareholder. It is also available on request to the Company Secretary. A copy of the financial report, Directors' report and Auditor's report will also be tabled at the Annual General Meeting.
The Company's auditors will be present at the Meeting and be available to answer questions as to the conduct of the Company's audit, the independence of the auditor and the Auditor's report.
Shareholders should note that the sole purpose of tabling the financial report, Directors' report and Auditor's report of the Company at the Annual General Meeting is to provide Shareholders with the opportunity to ask questions or discuss matters arising from them. It is not the purpose of the Meeting that the financial report, Directors' report and Auditor's report be accepted, rejected or modified in any way. Accordingly, as it is not required by the Corporations Act, no Resolution to adopt, receive or consider the Company's financial report, Directors' report and Auditor's report will be put to the Shareholders at the Meeting.
Item 2 - Resolution 1: Adoption of Remuneration Report (Non-binding Advisory Vote)
The Corporations Act requires that a resolution that the remuneration report be adopted must be put to vote by the shareholders at a listed company's Annual General Meeting. However, such a vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the directors of the company.
The Remuneration Report sets out the Company's remuneration policy and remuneration arrangements in place for directors and Key Management Personnel of the Company. The Remuneration Report is part of the Directors' Report contained in pages 9 to 12 of the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ending 31 March 2022. A reasonable opportunity will be provided for discussion of the Remuneration Report at the Annual General Meeting.
Voting consequences
Under the Corporations Act, a "two-strikes and re-election" process has been introduced for the non-binding Shareholder vote on the Remuneration report of listed companies and operates as follows:
If at least 25% of the non-binding shareholders' votes cast on a remuneration report resolution are voted against the adoption of the remuneration report in two consecutive annual general meetings, the company will be required to put to shareholders a resolution proposing the calling of an extraordinary general meeting to consider and determine whether the directors of the company will need to stand for re-election at the second annual general meeting (Spill Resolution). Notice of the "spill resolution" must be included with the