The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against TTEC Holdings, Inc. (“TTEC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TTEC). The investigation concerns whether TTEC and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 29, 2024, TTEC issued a press release announcing its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2023. The Company announced non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.37, missing consensus estimates by $0.02. TTEC also lowered forecasts for the next year, citing “client budget constraints”, the elimination of a TTEC-supported business line at “a long-tenured client”, and a “timing lag between our recent wins and normalized revenue run rate and margins” as key challenges in 2024. On this news, the price of TTEC shares declined by $3.58 per share, or approximately 20.5%, from $17.45 per share on February 29, 2024 to close at $13.87 per share on March 1, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TTEC securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

