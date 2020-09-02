TTEC : AI-powered Learning Solution Wins Disruptive Technology of the Year Award

DENVER, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

How TTEC reimagined contact center learning:

TTEC's revolutionary proprietary RealPlay technology simulates real-world customer scenarios that associates experience before they take live calls

they take live calls A mix of AI-powered bot, interactive digital sandbox, and real-time dashboard give learners and coaches the tools for success that can be accessed from anywhere

RealPlay solves the need for virtual, immediate feedback and coaching in a real-time learning environment, with little to no IT support

Speed-to-proficiency results are 94% better than average

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced that RealPlay™, its AI-powered training technology, has been named "Disruptive Technology of Year" by Customer Contact Week as part of its 2020 CCW Excellence Awards.

TTEC's revolutionary proprietary RealPlay leverages the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice recognition, machine learning technology, responsive game development, and data visualization to simulate the same real-world customer scenarios (good and bad) associates experience before they take live calls from real customers.

As remote work environments have become the norm for businesses in a COVID-19 world, the need to onboard and train employees remotely has risen dramatically. With RealPlay, organizations can ensure that new employees are trained faster and continuously improve their skills, even if they are in a work-from-home environment. Clients who deployed RealPlay experienced 57% reduction in on-boarding times, 50% reduction in contact center nesting, and 75% increase in speed-to-proficiency.

RealPlay's three components work cooperatively and seamlessly to prepare learners for success by ensuring 99% of learners achieve proficiency within 60 days:

RealPlay BOT – AI-powered engine that provides asynchronous practice, consistent feedback and personalize coaching

– AI-powered engine that provides asynchronous practice, consistent feedback and personalize coaching RealPlay Sandbox – Responsive frontend and database that enables HIPAA and PCI compliant systems practice

– Responsive frontend and database that enables HIPAA and PCI compliant systems practice RealPlay Dashboard – Operations-based, insights platform that provides KPI performance, including speed to proficiency

"The transformation RealPlay has made on our business is truly disruptive, and we need to thank our clients, partners, and employees who challenge us regularly to create solutions which result in outcomes that improve business," said Lamont Exeter, Vice President, Learning and Performance for TTEC Digital. "The way employees have responded to the ability to conduct beginning-to-end practice with an artificial intelligence (AI) 'customer,' receive immediate quality feedback, and get real-time virtual coaching before having to interact with live customers has been beautiful. We are humbled by the award. Thank you, CCW."

The CCW Excellence Awards honor, recognize and promote individuals and teams who have made a commitment to driving superior contact center and CX performance. The awards are dedicated to recognizing world-class thinking, creativity and execution across the full spectrum of contact center functions.

"Congratulations to TTEC for winning the 2020 Disruptive Technology of the Year Award for their innovation and groundbreaking technology serving customer contact executives. We're so glad the CCW community joined us for our first virtual Excellence Awards ceremony and we were able to celebrate the industry's incredible successes," said Mario Matulich, Managing Director, Customer Management Practice.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's nearly 51,700 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit https://www.ttec.com/

About Customer Contact Week (CCW):

Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, now Customer Contact Week, CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series. For over 20 years, CCW serves more than 3,000 attendees annually ranging from customer titles of all types to the many professionals responsible for holistic customer experience design and delivery. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice – the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management. Learn more at https://www.customercontactweek.com/

