  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  TTEC Holdings, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    TTEC   US89854H1023

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC.

(TTEC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:01 pm EDT
63.40 USD   -1.22%
Summary 
Summary

TTEC DIGITAL AWARDED GEORGIA TECHNOLOGY AUTHORITY CONTRACT

05/11/2022 | 08:31am EDT
MINNEAPOLIS and DENVER, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avtex Solutions, LLC ("Avtex") a TTEC company (NASDAQ:TTEC), has been awarded a contract with Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) for Hosted Contact Center Services as part of their GTA Direct Program. Avtex will provide contact center services to local governments, agencies, and schools under this contract.  

The GTA Direct program provides a quick path to managed IT services from pre-qualified providers and makes those services available to Georgia agencies, local governments, colleges and universities, and boards of education statewide. Contracts for Hosted Contact Center Services provide Georgia state agencies and other public-sector entities with access to a choice of new technology solutions at competitive prices.

As government agencies increasingly rely on cloud technology, an experienced partner is critical to ensure a seamless citizen experience. Avtex can help replace on-premise systems with cloud computing services to increase engagement, expand services and strengthen operational efficiency, all contributing to the broader goal of improving the citizen experience. In addition, by partnering with Genesys and leveraging the Genesys Cloud platform, Avtex is also able to offer solutions that meet or exceed industry-standard security practices.

 "As citizens' needs have grown in both volume and urgency, it's more important than ever to exceed their expectations. Delivering seamless citizen experiences while deploying rigorous security standards is a priority and vendor choice makes all the difference in your ability to work securely," says Christina Vines-Scott, Executive Director at Avtex. "With Genesys Cloud we're able to build solutions that adhere to various regulations and policies including National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST), FedRAMP, cybersecurity, and other regulatory standards. We look forward to being a strategic partner and trusted advisor, living our mission of fueling exceptional customer experiences."

Through GTA Direct, Avtex has created an easy-to-use procurement vehicle for state and local governments and educational agencies to obtain the hosted contact center solutions they need to keep organizations scalable, efficient, and secure. Utilizing the Genesys Cloud platform, Avtex can provide hosted services, automatic call distribution, auto attendant and integrated voice response, reporting and analytics, call recording and customer surveys – all designed to support specific Georgia needs.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 62,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

Address

9197 South Peoria Street

Englewood, CO 80112

Investor Relations Contact

Paul Miller

+1.303.397-8641


Communications Contact

Beth Ingebretson

bingebretson@avtex.com

+1.952.646.0780

Communications Contact

Tim Blair

tim.blair@ttec.com

+1.303.397.9267

 

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ttec-digital-awarded-georgia-technology-authority-contract-301544364.html

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
