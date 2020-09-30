TTEC : EMEA Awarded Approved Supplier Status to the Crown Commercial Services G-Cloud 12 Framework

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, has been approved to supply a comprehensive portfolio of Managed Cloud Contact Centre and Consulting services on the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) G-Cloud 12 framework.

The CCS G-Cloud 12 was released this month to provide "public sector organisations a straightforward and compliant way to purchase cloud based services, such as hosting, software, and support," according to a Crown Commercial Services press release. The framework helps agencies to simplify the procurement process and give easier access to timely services and resources.

"TTEC EMEA is delighted to have been awarded a place on the G-Cloud 12 framework and to have the opportunity to offer central Government, local councils, NHS Trusts and other public-sector bodies the ability to rapidly procure and deploy leading-edge CX software and services that are successfully used by many of today's leading UK and European brands," commented Wayne Kay, Regional VP of Digital at TTEC EMEA.

With digital transformation a top priority for both private and public sector, TTEC EMEA offers a unique blend of humanity and technology to serve the public with a digital-first approach. TTEC clients benefit from key strategic partnerships that provide a range of industry-leading digital and cloud contact centre solutions, including Cisco Webex CC, Cisco Webex CCE and Humanify Connect, plus Pegasystems Robotic Desktop Automation and Robotic Process Automation solutions and Asynchronous Conversational Messaging solutions powered by LivePerson.

On the people side, TTEC's award-winning RealPlay AI uses virtual simulation to improve contact centre training and a range of contact centre consulting accelerator packages including Amazon AWS Professional Services offered by VoiceFoundry, its newly acquired business Global Amazon AWS Certified Partner, provide even more CX innovation options to customer-centric organisations.

TTEC EMEA recently won 3 gold industry awards for "Most Effective Employee Engagement Programme" for its Culture CX initiative at the UK National Contact Centre Awards and "Best Employee Empowerment" and "Best Contact Centre" at the European Customer Centricity Awards, for its network of contact centres across Europe.

