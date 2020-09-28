TTEC : Hiring 1,000 In-Demand Licensed Healthcare Agents to Support Open Enrollment

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote positions open doors for licensed professionals and a better one-to-one customer experience.

TTEC has immediate job openings for 1,000 Licensed Healthcare Agents to assist with open enrollment

TTEC was recently named "Partner of the Year" for one of the largest global healthcare provider

Agents will benefit from TTEC's Humanify@home platform for remote hiring, onboarding, training and support in a fully secure and connected community

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced that the company will be hiring up to 1,000 Licensed Healthcare Agents to work from home in 47 states (not available in CA, HI, NY). TTEC was recently named "Partner of the Year" for one of the largest healthcare companies in the world, and these new hires will join an award-winning team to help customers navigate the complexities of healthcare management.



The demand for professionals with their healthcare licenses already in hand is high this open enrollment season. The ability for many states to move licensure candidates through their exam process was adversely affected by the global pandemic. This has created more opportunity for licensed professionals to join TTEC to put their license to work helping make a difference in Americans' lives as they select their healthcare plans.

Successful candidates will be supported by TTEC's award-winning technology and remote employee experience strategy, which allows employees to onboard, engage with customers, and learn new skills from the safety of their homes. TTEC has been so successful managing its remote workforce that it was recently named as a Top 25 Employer for remote work by Virtual Vocations and a Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs by FlexJobs. It was also awarded a Silver Stevie for Great Employers and named to Comparably's Top 25 List of Best Companies for Professional Development.

"Our healthcare agents play an integral role delivering essential services to consumers when they need it most," said Valerie Farlow, Senior Vice President, TTEC. "Selecting the right healthcare plan could make a big difference for many Americans."

TTEC embraces and is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce that respects and empowers the cultures and perspectives within their global teams. Nearly 20% of TTEC's USA workforce comes from employee referrals from existing team members, a direct result of the company culture, values and employee recognition programs. TTEC is a committed employer of hiring military talent including veterans, members of the Guard and the Reserve as well as military spouses.

Employees enjoy the following:

Connecting with a global community of clients, customers, and teammates

A fun and encouraging remote group

Proactive training and mentoring

Competitive pay

To learn more about TTEC and available positions, visit www.ttec.com/careers

For questions, please contact:

Vicki Steere, vicki.steere@ttec.com

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's nearly 51,700 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit https://www.ttec.com/

