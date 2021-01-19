TTEC : Named No. 2 on FlexJobs' 'Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2021' List

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced it has been ranked second on the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2021 by FlexJobs, a leading job site for finding remote, work from home and flexible job opportunities. This is the seventh consecutive year TTEC has made the list; TTEC ranked #13 in 2020.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing millions to work from home, TTEC led the market by shifting 80% of its 50K+ global CX workforce to work-from-home on its Humanify® Cloud @home contact center platform in 2020, with plans to continue utilizing this platform well into the future.

"Last year accelerated the move to remote work," said Sean Erickson, Global Head of TTEC Engage. "With over a decade of experience in work-from-home, our ability to quickly shift clients to virtual contact centers led to a 43% drop in employee attrition vs. same time last year and improved CSAT across the board. We are uniquely positioned make the transition to work from home happen in a short timeframe and we are humbled to have our TTEC team's amazing efforts recognized by FlexJobs. In the coming year we will continue our commitment to a dynamic workforce including flexible and remote staffing."

FlexJobs developed the list by tracking the number of remote job openings in its database of 57,000 companies around the globe from January through December 2020. The companies on this year's top 100 list represent 11 countries, demonstrating a global adoption of remote work.

"The coronavirus pandemic has permanently reshaped the workplace and how, when, and where people work," said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "Business models have been forever disrupted with the realization that remote work is smart, strategic, and sustainable for companies to embrace, improving not only the bottom line but also providing benefits to the overall workforce."

The FlexJobs announcement follows the news that TTEC was named a "2020 Best Company for Diversity" for the second consecutive year by Comparably. The Comparably award is based on sentiment ratings provided by TTEC employees. To learn more about TTEC and available positions, visit www.ttec.com/careers .

Additional resources:

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's nearly 56,200 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit https://www.ttec.com/.

About FlexJobs:

FlexJobs is a premium online job service for professionals seeking flexible work, specializing in full-time and part-time remote jobs, employee and freelance jobs, and on-site jobs with flexible, part-time, and alternative schedules. Since its start in 2007, FlexJobs has helped more than 4 million people in their job searches and has created the largest vetted database of legitimate flexible job opportunities in over 50 career categories. In addition, FlexJobs provides robust career support, including curated expert resources and career coaching services, to partner with job seekers in all phases of their journey. A trusted source in the media, FlexJobs has been cited in top national outlets such as CNN, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNBC, Forbes, and many others. FlexJobs' Founder & CEO Sara Sutton has also launched two additional partner sites, Remote.co and 1 Million for Work Flexibility, to help provide education and awareness about the viability and benefits of flexible work. Sutton is the creator of The TRaD* Works Forum (*Telecommuting, Remote, & Distributed), dedicated to helping companies leverage the benefits of telecommuting, remote and distributed teams.

contact

Liesl Perez

liesl.perez@ttec.com

+1.303.551.1417

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ttec-named-no-2-on-flexjobs-top-100-company-to-watch-for-remote-jobs-in-2021-list-301211323.html

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.