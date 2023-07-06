New site enables TTEC to expand options for clients seeking Portuguese language capabilities

DENVER and SÃO PAULO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for AI-enabled CX solutions, today announced the opening of a new customer experience delivery center in Brazil.

TTEC has operated out of Brazil since 1998. The new center will enable the company to better serve the Brazilian market while expanding capabilities to serve its global client base. The delivery center, which is centrally located in the economic, financial, and cultural heart of São Paulo, will also dramatically improve the employee experience.

"We are thrilled to relocate our Brazilian team into this new location in São Paulo," said Chuck Koskovich, chief operating officer of TTEC Engage. "TTEC has hundreds of employees in Brazil who will enjoy an improved experience with easier access to transportation, shopping, restaurants, and services. We are proud of the outstanding culture we've built in Brazil over the past 25 years that inspires associates to think big, innovate, grow, and relentlessly drive the company's values."

This new delivery center hosts more than 430 seats across four floors. TTEC's Brazilian operations will continue to support clients across numerous industries with technical support, customer care, back-office processing, sales, and lead generation.

The Company continues to expand its capabilities in the region, recently announcing new delivery capabilities in Honduras and Colombia.

TTEC is accepting applications for roles in Brazil. For more information, please visit: ttecjobs.com.

