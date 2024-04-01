DENVER, April 1, 2024 -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced it has been named to the 2024 America's Most Innovative Companies List by Fortune.

The America's Most Innovative Companies ranking assesses businesses on three pillars: product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture.

Rankings were determined by Fortune and Statista and were based on surveys of employees as well as experts in various fields, such as recruiters, management consultants, and patent attorneys.

"In the ever-changing landscape of customer experience, constant evolution is essential. We are proud to be recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies for the second year in a row," said TTEC President Shelly Swanback. "We strive to continually keep innovating and are guiding our clients with AI-enhanced training, knowledge management, and conversation and business analytics. By working with them on practical applications of AI, we're helping improve customer experience, grow revenue, and increase efficiency."

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The company's over 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.