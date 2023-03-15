TTEC named to the Best Workplaces 2023 list in Mexico by Computrabajo for fifth consecutive year

DENVER, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year by Computrabajo on their Best Workplaces 2023 list in Mexico as rated by employees.

The company also earned recognition as the best company to work for in Mexico in the Telemarketing and BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) category.

"This recognition as a Best Workplace in Mexico is a testament to our commitment to deliver an exceptional employee experience (EX) in creating the workplace of the future," said Chuck Koskovich, Chief Operating Officer of TTEC Engage. "We are proud of our colleagues who deliver a memorable customer experience for our clients each day, empowered by industry-leading training, tools, and organizational culture."

TTEC's EX approach is built on prioritizing the health and well-being of its talented workforce with an inclusive and engaging culture, digital empowerment, and professional development.

"Best WorkPlaces aims to reward the companies that come out best ranked according to the opinion of their own employees or ex-employees," said Alejandra Martínez, B2B Marketing Manager at Computrabajo. "These reviews allow us to know how companies work in the reputation of their brand, and Computrabajo wants to reward the companies that carry out strategies to become a great place to work."

Computrabajo is the leading employment website in Latin America and helps people find a better job, grow professionally, and helps companies find the professional talent that best suits their needs. This recognition considered more than 1.5 million evaluations across more than 41,000 companies in 2022. Respondents accounted for their work environment, career opportunities, salary & benefits, and company leadership.

For more information about job opportunities in Mexico, visit: https://www.ttecjobs.com

