    TTEC   US89854H1023

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC.

(TTEC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
46.86 USD   -0.89%
08:31aTTEC recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management in the Americas PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022
PR
10/04TTEC Digital achieves the Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle Award
PR
09/27Ttec Holdings, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
TTEC recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management in the Americas PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

10/06/2022 | 08:31am EDT
DENVER, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced that Everest Group recognized it as a Leader in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

TTEC was named a Leader for its overall market impact and ability to successfully deliver services. Among other strengths, they noted TTEC's verticalized solutions, talent management tools like RealPlay® and DEI+ Bot, and flexible labor model.

"TTEC emerged as a Leader in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022, due to its holistic set of CXM solutions, including Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) and Customer-Experience-as-a-Service (CXaaS), domain/industry expertise, and omnichannel capabilities," said David Rickard, Vice President, Everest Group. "It is successfully driving business growth by leveraging tools for talent management, remote working, and FlexEX, a CXaaS model for choosing an optimum mix of agents, and is well positioned to cater to diverse client requirements."

"We are proud to earn recognition from Everest Group which demonstrates the strength of our CXaaS solutions in delivering differentiated CX and employee experience (EX)," said Nick Cerise, TTEC's Chief Marketing Officer. "In an uncertain economy, the ability to attract, retain, serve, and grow customer relationships is critical to our clients. Our digitally-enabled CX solutions and strong partner ecosystem deliver increased customer value and brand loyalty."

TTEC is helping brands respond to current market challenges with new offerings like Adapt Now and FlexEX. Adapt Now helps brands improve performance and save money in any economic environment with TTEC's CX proven solutions. FlexEX is a platform offering part-time, full-time, and gig-labor models along with dynamic scheduling to attract and retain a diverse workforce that can flex as service demand rises and falls.

According to Everest Group, Leaders have consistently delivered CXM services and grown their client portfolio in 2021. Leaders have also enhanced their technical capabilities through proprietary solutions, partnerships, or acquisitions in AI, intelligent automation, omnichannel, cloud contact centers, and remote working.

Everest Group's analysts also recognized TTEC's growing cloud and technology capabilities realized through its strong partner network. Within the past 12 months, TTEC was named the AWS Amazon Connect Contact Center Partner of the Year in Australia/New Zealand and United Kingdom/Ireland. TTEC was also named a launch partner for Microsoft's Digital Contact Center Platform.

A complimentary version of the Everest Group report is available here.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI/ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

Investor Contact
Paul Miller
paul.miller@ttec.com
303-397-8641

Media Contact
Tim Blair
tim.blair@ttec.com
303-397-9267

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ttec-recognized-as-a-leader-in-everest-groups-customer-experience-management-in-the-americas-peak-matrix-assessment-2022-301642208.html

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
