DENVER, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, received the Gold award for Best Use of Thought Leadership during the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Winners were announced during an awards ceremony on April 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are one of the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. Its thought leadership category recognizes the achievements of organizations that have taken active measures to develop themselves and their executives as thought leaders to audiences inside and outside the organization.

TTEC was recognized as a thought leader for the development of its proprietary generative AI tool, Let Me Know, built utilizing Google's highly advanced Vertex AI technology. The AI-enhanced intuitive answer system utilizes large language models (LLM), data annotation, and analytics to ensure a knowledgebase is grounded containing only current, relevant articles. In addition, to drive continuous improvement, the Let Me Know tool provides back-end capabilities to optimize content curation, scoring, and model tuning through an integrated feedback system to help clients improve employee and customer experience.

Let Me Know was deployed in a technology help desk environment with impressive results including:

86% of tech support associates used the tool for every call;

83% of users said it reduced stress during calls;

17% improvement in average handle time (AHT).

Along with Let Me Know, these additional TTEC achievements in AI contributed to TTEC's recognition as an innovative thought leader in the CX industry:

TTEC's AI Center of Excellence brings together a cross-functional group of experts and thought leaders from throughout the business to develop best practices around AI;

TTEC's site, ttec.ai , serves as a comprehensive AI thought leadership hub;

, serves as a comprehensive AI thought leadership hub; The " More Than Meets the AI" newsletter has amassed more than 52,000 subscribers; and

has amassed more than 52,000 subscribers; and The TTEC AI Readiness Assessment and Benchmark serves as a roadmap for brands to understand where they are in their AI journey and where they need to go.

"Harnessing AI's potential in CX requires not just innovation, but a commitment to leveraging the technology in a practical and responsible way that drives tangible results," said Shelly Swanback, president of TTEC. "AI deployed with an understanding of the entire customer journey can help enhance the customer experience, but AI alone doesn't build brand loyalty — humans do. We are committed to providing our clients AI solutions and strategies that deliver both operational results and the empathetic experiences customers expect."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries in 51 nations were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.

This is the sixth year that TTEC has received Stevie Awards for customer service expertise, sales and operations, and leadership. The company also won a Gold Grand Stevie Award for most valuable technical innovation for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The company's over 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

