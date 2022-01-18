Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  TTEC Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TTEC   US89854H1023

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC.

(TTEC)
  Report
TeleTech Selected as Recruitment Team of the Year by the HRO Today Association for the APAC Region

01/18/2022 | 08:31am EST
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced that TeleTech has been selected as the Recruitment Team of the Year for the APAC Region by the HRO Today Association.  

The HRO Today Association Awards is an annual program that highlights the essential work HR professionals do every day, recognizing leadership, collaboration, innovation, hard work, and commitment to people and process improvement. This award recognizes the Recruitment Team that demonstrated significant success and/or growth in the sourcing, candidate experience, employer branding, candidate selection, interviewing, offer process, and onboarding processes for its company. 

"Our commitment to deliver humanity to business requires hiring top talent. Our recruitment team reaches for amazing every day, providing a world-class candidate experience from talent attraction to welcoming new hires during the onboarding process," said David Bernal, executive director, TeleTech. "We're honored that HRO Today Association selected our talent acquisition team for this award." 

"The overall quality of the nominations received this year was exceptional," said Renée Preston, Global Executive Director of the HRO Today Association. "The inspirational and innovative stories told by the award submissions highlighted how committed the nominees are to creating positive change within HR."  For more information about the HRO Today Association, please visit https://hrotoday.com/association

About TTEC 
TTEC Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 62,300 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at www.ttec.com

Contact
Tim Blair
tim.blair@ttec.com
+1.303.397.9267

TeleTech Logo.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teletech-selected-as-recruitment-team-of-the-year-by-the-hro-today-association-for-the-apac-region-301462376.html

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
