tTech Limited announced, following a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 12, 2024.

Effective July 12, 2024:

Messrs. Kevin Gordon and Rob Mayo-Smith were appointed directors of the company.

Mr. Norman Chen resigned as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Kevin Gordon was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer.

The Directors thank Norman for his service and leadership during his period with the company. His leadership as CEO since December 2022, has been instrumental in navigating the company through significant changes and challenges. His dedication and vision have contributed significantly to the Company's growth and positioned tTech as a leader in the industry. and we wish him every success in his future endeavours. Mr. Chen continues to serve as a director.

Kevin Gordon and Rob Mayo-Smith are the owners of Simply Secure Limited, a company which acquired 49.1% of the issued ordinary shares of tTech Limited. Both Kevin and Rob are experienced executives in the Telecommunications and Information Technology sectors, and the company looks forward to benefitting from their experience and expertise.