The Directors of tTech Limited announced that two (2) major shareholders, Edward "Teddy" Alexander and G. Christopher Reckord, have sold 52,012,834 tTech shares, representing 49.1% of tTech Limited's issued shares. The acquiring entity, Simply Secure Limited, is owned by Kevin Gordon and Rob Mayo-Smith. Messrs. Gordon and Mayo-Smith are also the owners of Simply Secure LLC, a Managed Security Services Provider based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

In light of the fact that the acquisition is beyond the 20% threshold of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the company, tTech has duly notified the Jamaica Stock Exchange and the Financial Services Commission pursuant to the applicable JSE Junior Market Rules (Appendix 2) and the applicable Regulations promulgated under the Securities Act that relate to Takeovers and Mergers.

Simply Secure has indicated that upon the acquisition of 50% or more of tTech's shares, it will extend an offer to all remaining tTech shareholders to purchase their shares. This intended offer to the remaining shareholders will be contingent on the completion of additional due diligence, finalization of the terms of the offer, review by the tTech board and approval by the regulators. Simply Secure and tTech have committed to adhering to the Securities TOM Regulations and the JSE Rules.

The Directors of tTech anticipate that the synergies between tTech and Simply Secure will enhance the services provided by tTech, particularly in the area of Cybersecurity.

There will be some changes at the director and management levels. However, Edward Alexander, who continues as the Board Chair, stated, "I am confident that Simply Secure's involvement will bring new resources and expertise to tTech Limited. Their focus on Managed Security Services aligns perfectly with our strategic goals."

Kevin Gordon, the CEO of Simply Secure LLC stated, "Under this new arrangement, Simply Secure and tTech are committed to leveraging greater resources to meet the growing demand for Managed Security Services. The primary focus will remain the delivery of exceptional value to our customers and optimal growth opportunities for our employees."

About tTech Limited

tTech Limited is a leading IT services provider offering a wide range of services to help businesses manage their IT infrastructure efficiently and securely. Our mission is to deliver exceptional IT services and solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

About Simply Secure LLC

Simply Secure LLC is a Managed Security Services Provider based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The company specializes in providing comprehensive security solutions to protect businesses from cyber threats and ensure the safety and integrity of their IT environments.