Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. TTech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTECH   JME201600017

TTECH LIMITED

(TTECH)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-07
2.490 JMD   -0.40%
05:05pTtech : CEO Report for Audited Financials as at December 31, 2022
PU
04/28Ttech : TTECH) Annual General Meeting and Annual Report Notice to Shareholders
PU
04/26Ttech : 2022 Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

TTech : CEO Report for Audited Financials as at December 31, 2022

05/12/2023 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attachments

Disclaimer

tTech Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 21:04:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TTECH LIMITED
05:05pTtech : CEO Report for Audited Financials as at December 31, 2022
PU
04/28Ttech : TTECH) Annual General Meeting and Annual Report Notice to Shareholders
PU
04/26Ttech : 2022 Annual Report
PU
03/22Ttech : Trade in Shares by Directors
PU
03/01Ttech : TTECH) Audited Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2022
PU
03/01TTech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Ttech : TTECH) Management Changes
PU
2022TTech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
2022Ttech : TTECH) Announces Resignation of Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Christopher Reckord
PU
2022Ttech : Appoints New Auditors ChrichtonMullings & Associates
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 374 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
Net income 2022 -22,9 M -0,15 M -0,15 M
Net cash 2022 33,8 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 264 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TTECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
tTech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher G. Reckord Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hortense Gregory-Nelson Manager-Finance & Administration
Norman Chen Executive Director & Director-Technical Services
Joan-Marie Powell Independent Non-Executive Director
Tracy-Ann Spence Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TTECH LIMITED-0.40%2
ACCENTURE PLC2.03%171 947
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.78%146 247
SIEMENS AG14.83%128 825
IBM-13.39%109 783
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.98%86 677
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer