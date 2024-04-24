tTech Limited is a Jamaica-based company that provides information technology (IT) services and acts as a consultant. The Company manages and maintains IT infrastructure, and the use of business applications to process and manage information on customers, sales, inventories, cash, receivables, payables, fixed assets and employees. Its services include service desk, managed infrastructure, IT security, unified communications, cloud services and tTech consulting. Its service desk service includes device management, and desktop and operating systems applications. Its managed infrastructure service includes infrastructure monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and application support. Its unified communications service allows businesses to have real-time communication services using a variety of methods, including instant messaging, telephony, and desktop sharing, among others. Its cloud migration services include Microsoft Office 365 implementation services and single sign on solutions.