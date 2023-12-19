- December 19, 2023
- 3:10 pm
tTech Limited notifies the Jamaica Stock Exchange of trades in the form of selling shares made by a Director of the company.
- The date when the shares were traded was December 15, 2023.
- The number of shares traded was 1,000,000 which equated to approximately 0.94% of the total 106,000,000 shares issued.
Disclaimer
tTech Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 20:15:41 UTC.