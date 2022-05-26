Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. TTET Union Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1232   TW0001232007

TTET UNION CORPORATION

(1232)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
152.00 TWD    0.00%
08:26aTTET UNION : 2022 Reqular Shareholders' Meeting releases the company's directors from non-competition restrictions.
PU
07:22aTTET UNION : Announcement of the Resolved Base Date of Ex-Dividends by the Board of Directors
PU
05/25TTET UNION : Announcement of the Resolved Matters by the 2022 Reqular Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TTET Union : 2022 Reqular Shareholders' Meeting releases the company's directors from non-competition restrictions.

05/26/2022 | 08:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TTET UNION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 15:08:49
Subject 
 TTET's 2022 Reqular Shareholders' Meeting
releases the company's directors from non-competition
restrictions.
Date of events 2022/05/25 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/25
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
 Director: Lo Chih-Hsien: Representative of Uni-President Enterprises
 Corporation.
 Director: Wu Liang-Feng, Representative of Uni-President Enterprises
 Corporation.
 Director: Lee Ching-Tyan: Representative of Uni-President Enterprises
 Corporation.
 Director: Chen Chao-Liang: Representative of Uni-President Enterprises
 Corporation.
 Director: Chang Li-Hsun: Representative of Uni-President Enterprises
 Corporation.
 Director: Chen Yi-Tu: Representative of Tai Hwa Oil Industrial Co., Ltd.
 Director: Chen I-Tsunz: Representative of Tai Hwa Oil Industrial Co., Ltd.
 Director: Han Chia-Yu, Representative of Great Wall Enterprise Co., Ltd.
 Independent Director: Huang Pei-Wen
 Independent Director: Yu, Chung-Ying
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
 Business items within the Company's Operation.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
 When holding the office as the Company's Director.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
 Proposal approved upon voting
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):Lo Chih-Hsien, Wu Liang-Feng, and Lee Ching-Tyan
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
 Lo Chih-Hsien- Director:
 Chairman, ZhangJiaGang President Nisshin Food Co., Ltd.
 Chairman, Uni-President Enterprises (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
 Chairman, Uni-President Enterprises (Hutubi) Tomato Products
 Technology Co., Ltd.
 Director, Champ Green (Shanghai) Consulting Co., Ltd.
 Director, Guangzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Fuzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Xinjiang President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.
 Director, Wuhan President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.
 Director, Kunshan President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.
 Director, Uni-President Enterprises (Chengdu) Food Co., Ltd
 Director, Shenyang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Harbin President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Hefei President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Zhengzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Beijing President Enterprises Drinks Co., Ltd.
 Director, Uni-President Enterprises (Kunshan) Food Technology Co., Ltd.
 Director, Nanchang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, President (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd.
 Director, Kunming President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.
 Director, Yantai Tongli Beverage Industries Co., Ltd.
 Director, Changsha President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Bama President Mineral Water Co., Ltd.
 Director, Nanning President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Zanjiang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Chongqing President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Taizhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Akesu President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Changchun President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Uni-President (Shanghai) Pearly Century Co., Ltd.
 Director, Baiyin President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Hainan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Guiyang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Jinan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Hangzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Wuxue Uni Mineral Water Co., Ltd.
 Director, Shijiazhuang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Xuzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Henan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, President (Kunshan) Trading Co., Ltd.
 Director, Shaanxi President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Jiangsu President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Changbaishan Mountain President Enterprises (Jilin)
 Mineral Water Co., Ltd.
 Director, Ningxia President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, President Enterprises (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
 Director, President Enterprises (Inner Mongolia) Co., Ltd.
 Director, Shanxi President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Uni-President Enterprises (Shanghai) Drink and Food Co., Ltd.
 Director, Uni-President Enterprises (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.
 Director, Hunan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.

 Wu Liang-Feng- Director:
 Chairman, Zhongshan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Chairman, Tianjin President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.
 Chairman, Qingdao President Feed and Livestock Co., Ltd.
 Director, ZhangJiaGang President Nisshin Food Co., Ltd.
 General Manager, ZhangJiaGang President Nisshin Food Co., Ltd.

 Lee Ching-Tyan-Director:
 Director, Shanghai Songjiang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.
 Director, Tianjin President Enterprises Food Co.,Ltd.
 Director, Qingdao President Feed and Livestock Co., Ltd.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
 Zhangjiagang President Nisshin Food Co., Ltd.:
 NO.9, Baodao Rd., Changjiagang Freetrade Zone, Jiangsu, China、
 Uni-President Enterprises (China) Investment Co., Ltd.:
 No. 131, Linhong Rd., Shanghai Hongqiao Linkong Economic Zone, Changning
 District, Shanghai, China、
 Uni-President Enterprises (Hutubi) Tomato Products Technology Co., Ltd.:
 Floor 3, China Merchants Bureau, No. 40, DongFeng Road, HuTuBi County,
 Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region,
 China、
 Champ Green (Shanghai) Consulting Co., Ltd.:
 Room 106, No. 2, 2310 Tang Lugong Road, Pudong, Shanghai , China、
 Guangzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 No.788, Kangnan Rd., Nan Gang Town, Huang Pu, GuangZhou, Guangdong,
 China、
 Fuzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 NO.13, Kuaian Extended Area of Fuzhou Economic &Technical Zone, Fujian,
 China、
 Xinjiang President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.:
 No.483, Yingbin Road, Ecnomical & Technological Development Zone ,Urumqi,
 Xinjiang, China、
 Wuhan President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.:
 NO.6007, Dongxihu Avenue, Wujiashan Street, Dongxihu Distric, Wuhan,
 China、
 Kunshan President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.:
 No.301, Qin Yang Rd. (South), Kunshan, Jiangsu, China、
 Uni-President Enterprises (Chengdu) Food Co.,Ltd.:
 Chengdu Industrical Park for Taiwan and Foreign Investment, Tianfu Town,
 Wenjiang County, Chengdu, Sichuan, China 、
 Shenyang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 No.15, 6St., Economical & Technical Development Zone, Shengyang, China、
 Harbin President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 Qingdao Rd., Comprehensive Industrial Development Section, Harbin
 Economic & Technological Development Zone, China、
 Hefei President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 182 Jinxiu Rd., Economy & Tech. Development Zone, Hefei, Anhui, China、
 Zhengzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 Xinzheng Taiwan Businessmen Investment Zone East of the Xingang Main
 Rd.,Henan, China、
 Beijing President Enterprises Drinks Co., Ltd.:
 C Building, Dazhongfiile Village Industrial Zone, Hauirou Country, Beijing,
 China、
 Uni-President Enterprises (Kunshan) Food Technology Co., Ltd.:
 No. 255, Middle Qingyang Road, Kunshan, Jiangsu, P.R.C.、
 Nanchang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 99, Minqiang Rd., Nanchang, Jinazxi, China、
 President (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd.:
 NO. 131, Linhong Rd., Shanghai Hongqiao Linkong Economic Zone, Changning
 District, Shanghai, China、
 Kunming President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.:
 The Singapore Industrial Park of Dachong District, Chenggong county,
 Kunming City , China、
 Yantai Tongli Beverage Industries Co., Ltd.:
 No. 889, Xingcheng Street, Muping District ,Yantai, Shandong, China、
 Changsha President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 NO.1301,Zhongoing Rd, Jinxia Economy And Technical Development, Kaifu
 District, Changsha, Hunan, China、
 Bama President Mineral Water Co., Ltd.:
 Cifu Village, Bama Town, Bama County, Heci Province, Guangxi, China、
 Nanning President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 NO.29, Wuhua Road, Nanning-Asean Economic  Development Zone, Nanning,
 Guangxi, China、
 Zhanjiang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 NO.1, Henger Rd,Linbei Industrial Bases,Suixi Country,Zhanjiang, Guangdong
 Province, China、
 Chongqing President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 Tangfang Area, Qinggang Group, BiShan Industrial Park, ChongQing , China、
 Taizhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 No.301, Zhenxing Road, Technology Park, Gaogang District, Taizhou, Jiangsu
 Province , China、
 Akesu President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 Characteristic Industrial Park NO.15 Fuda Road, Akesu、
 Changchun President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 East to Bing Twelve Street and North to Yi Two Road Economy , Technology
 Developing Zone,Changchun,Jilin Province, China、
 Uni-President (Shanghai) Pearly Century Co., Ltd.:
 6/f,No.2 building, No. 568, Tianshan Rd.(west), Changning District,
 Shanghai, China、
 Baiyin President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 Small and medium-sized enterprises business base, Baiyin District, Baiyin
 City, Gansu Province, China、
 Hainan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 NO.301，Beiyihuan Road, Laocheng Economic Development Zone,Chengmai County,
 Hainan, China、
 Guiyang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 The Medicine and food estate field of XiuWen in GuiYang、
 Jinan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 No.301, Tong Yi Street, Ji Bei Development Zone,Ji Yang County,
 Jinan ,Shandong Province, China、
 Hangzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 No. 301, Sanfeng Rd, Qianjin Sub-district, Ziaoshan District, Hangzhou,
 Zhejiang Province, P.R.C、
 Wuxue Uni Mineral Water Co., Ltd.:
 Lvlin village,Meichuan Town,Wuxue,Hubei Province, China、
 Shijiazhuang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 NO.153, Xingan Street, High Tech Industrial Development Area, Shijiazhuang,
 Hebei Province, China、
 Xuzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 The North Third Ring Road  South, And  G104 National Highway East Xuzhou
 Economic Zone, China、
 Henan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 Luohe National Economic And Technological Development Zone East Road West,
 Henan, China、
 President (Kunshan) Trading Co.,Ltd.:
 NO.301, Qin Yang Rd. (South), Kunshan, Jiangsu, China、
 Shaanxi President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 NO.1 Tongyi Avenue, Chengdong Huan Road, Liquan  County, Xianyang, China、
 Jiangsu President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 NO.301 Gutan Avenue, Gaochun Economic Development Zone, Nanjing, China、
 Changbaishan Mountain President Enterprises (Jilin) Mineral Water Co., Ltd.:
 Hongfeng village, Erdao baihe Town, Antu county, Jilin China、
 Ningxia President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 No.129, Guihua Second Road, West of Zone, Yinchuan E.D.A., Ningxia, China、
 President Enterprises (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.:
 NO.2185, Lotus South Road, Minhang Distric,Shanghai, China、
 President Enterprises (Inner Mongolia) Co., Ltd.:
 No.1 Shi Yuan Street,Shengle Economic Park, Horinger County Hohhot,Inner
 Mongolia China、
 Shanxi President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 Zhang Bei Cun, Jinzhong City, Qixian Economic Development Zone, Shanxi,
 China 、
 Uni-President Enterprises (Shanghai) Drink & Food Co., Ltd.:
 Area 22, Building No. 4, No.888, YueGong Road, JinShan Industrial Zone,
 Shanghai China、
 Uni-President Enterprises (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.:
 645EE30 room, Aviation Industry Support Center, Paul route 1, Airport
 Economic Zone, Tianjin, China、
 Hunan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 3F, Shaoyang Avenue Middle, Small and Medium Enterprise Business Center,
 Shaoyang City,  Hunan, China、
 Zhongshan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 No. 83, Funan Boulevard, Fusha Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province,
 China、
 Tianjiang President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.:
 Room 601, F Building, Sunny Garden, No. 2 Mingyuan Road,
 Development Zone, Tianjin, China、
 Qingdao President Feed and Livestock Co., Ltd.:
 No. 5, Cuileng Road, Baishahe Sub-District, Pingdu City, Qingdao,
 Shandong Province, China、
 Shanghai Songjiang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.:
 No. 22, Minyi Road, Xinqiao Town, Songjiang District,
 Shanghai, China、
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
 Manufacturing of instant noodles, beverages, dairy products,
 meat products, mineral water, refined fats, processed fats,
 soy sauces and condiments, etc.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:Not Applicable
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:
 Not Applicable
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TTET Union Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 12:20:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TTET UNION CORPORATION
08:26aTTET UNION : 2022 Reqular Shareholders' Meeting releases the company's directors from non-..
PU
07:22aTTET UNION : Announcement of the Resolved Base Date of Ex-Dividends by the Board of Direct..
PU
05/25TTET UNION : Announcement of the Resolved Matters by the 2022 Reqular Shareholders' Meetin..
PU
05/25TTET UNION : Announcement of the Resolved Matters by the 2022 Reqular Shareholders' Meetin..
PU
04/29TTET Union Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/29TTET UNION : Announcement of the Board of Directors'Passage for the Consolidated Financial..
PU
02/23TTET Union Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/23TTET UNION : Announcement of the Board of Directors'Passage for the Consolidated Financial..
PU
02/23TTET UNION : Announcement of the Convening Date of the Reqular Shareholders'Meeting and Re..
PU
02/23TTET UNION : Announcement of the Resolved Dividend Distribution by the Board of Directors.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 478 M 693 M 693 M
Net income 2021 1 242 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
Net cash 2021 1 584 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 316 M 823 M 823 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart TTET UNION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TTET Union Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TTET UNION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao Liang Chen General Manager & Spokesman
Yu Zhi Hu Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chih Hsien Lo Chairman
Pei-Wen Huang Independent Director
Zhong-Ying You Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TTET UNION CORPORATION-4.10%823
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.36%327 566
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.94%86 315
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY31.34%49 952
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.09%48 811
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.28%43 471