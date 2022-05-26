TTET Union : 2022 Reqular Shareholders' Meeting releases the company's directors from non-competition restrictions.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/25 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director: Lo Chih-Hsien: Representative of Uni-President Enterprises Corporation. Director: Wu Liang-Feng, Representative of Uni-President Enterprises Corporation. Director: Lee Ching-Tyan: Representative of Uni-President Enterprises Corporation. Director: Chen Chao-Liang: Representative of Uni-President Enterprises Corporation. Director: Chang Li-Hsun: Representative of Uni-President Enterprises Corporation. Director: Chen Yi-Tu: Representative of Tai Hwa Oil Industrial Co., Ltd. Director: Chen I-Tsunz: Representative of Tai Hwa Oil Industrial Co., Ltd. Director: Han Chia-Yu, Representative of Great Wall Enterprise Co., Ltd. Independent Director: Huang Pei-Wen Independent Director: Yu, Chung-Ying 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Business items within the Company's Operation. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: When holding the office as the Company's Director. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Proposal approved upon voting 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):Lo Chih-Hsien, Wu Liang-Feng, and Lee Ching-Tyan 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Lo Chih-Hsien- Director: Chairman, ZhangJiaGang President Nisshin Food Co., Ltd. Chairman, Uni-President Enterprises (China) Investment Co., Ltd. Chairman, Uni-President Enterprises (Hutubi) Tomato Products Technology Co., Ltd. Director, Champ Green (Shanghai) Consulting Co., Ltd. Director, Guangzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Fuzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Xinjiang President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd. Director, Wuhan President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd. Director, Kunshan President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd. Director, Uni-President Enterprises (Chengdu) Food Co., Ltd Director, Shenyang President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Harbin President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Hefei President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Zhengzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Beijing President Enterprises Drinks Co., Ltd. Director, Uni-President Enterprises (Kunshan) Food Technology Co., Ltd. Director, Nanchang President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, President (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd. Director, Kunming President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd. Director, Yantai Tongli Beverage Industries Co., Ltd. Director, Changsha President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Bama President Mineral Water Co., Ltd. Director, Nanning President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Zanjiang President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Chongqing President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Taizhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Akesu President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Changchun President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Uni-President (Shanghai) Pearly Century Co., Ltd. Director, Baiyin President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Hainan President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Guiyang President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Jinan President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Hangzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Wuxue Uni Mineral Water Co., Ltd. Director, Shijiazhuang President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Xuzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Henan President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, President (Kunshan) Trading Co., Ltd. Director, Shaanxi President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Jiangsu President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Changbaishan Mountain President Enterprises (Jilin) Mineral Water Co., Ltd. Director, Ningxia President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, President Enterprises (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Director, President Enterprises (Inner Mongolia) Co., Ltd. Director, Shanxi President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Uni-President Enterprises (Shanghai) Drink and Food Co., Ltd. Director, Uni-President Enterprises (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Director, Hunan President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Wu Liang-Feng- Director: Chairman, Zhongshan President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Chairman, Tianjin President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd. Chairman, Qingdao President Feed and Livestock Co., Ltd. Director, ZhangJiaGang President Nisshin Food Co., Ltd. General Manager, ZhangJiaGang President Nisshin Food Co., Ltd. Lee Ching-Tyan-Director: Director, Shanghai Songjiang President Enterprises Co., Ltd. Director, Tianjin President Enterprises Food Co.,Ltd. Director, Qingdao President Feed and Livestock Co., Ltd. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Zhangjiagang President Nisshin Food Co., Ltd.: NO.9, Baodao Rd., Changjiagang Freetrade Zone, Jiangsu, China、 Uni-President Enterprises (China) Investment Co., Ltd.: No. 131, Linhong Rd., Shanghai Hongqiao Linkong Economic Zone, Changning District, Shanghai, China、 Uni-President Enterprises (Hutubi) Tomato Products Technology Co., Ltd.: Floor 3, China Merchants Bureau, No. 40, DongFeng Road, HuTuBi County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China、 Champ Green (Shanghai) Consulting Co., Ltd.: Room 106, No. 2, 2310 Tang Lugong Road, Pudong, Shanghai , China、 Guangzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: No.788, Kangnan Rd., Nan Gang Town, Huang Pu, GuangZhou, Guangdong, China、 Fuzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: NO.13, Kuaian Extended Area of Fuzhou Economic &Technical Zone, Fujian, China、 Xinjiang President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.: No.483, Yingbin Road, Ecnomical & Technological Development Zone ,Urumqi, Xinjiang, China、 Wuhan President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.: NO.6007, Dongxihu Avenue, Wujiashan Street, Dongxihu Distric, Wuhan, China、 Kunshan President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.: No.301, Qin Yang Rd. (South), Kunshan, Jiangsu, China、 Uni-President Enterprises (Chengdu) Food Co.,Ltd.: Chengdu Industrical Park for Taiwan and Foreign Investment, Tianfu Town, Wenjiang County, Chengdu, Sichuan, China 、 Shenyang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: No.15, 6St., Economical & Technical Development Zone, Shengyang, China、 Harbin President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: Qingdao Rd., Comprehensive Industrial Development Section, Harbin Economic & Technological Development Zone, China、 Hefei President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: 182 Jinxiu Rd., Economy & Tech. Development Zone, Hefei, Anhui, China、 Zhengzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: Xinzheng Taiwan Businessmen Investment Zone East of the Xingang Main Rd.,Henan, China、 Beijing President Enterprises Drinks Co., Ltd.: C Building, Dazhongfiile Village Industrial Zone, Hauirou Country, Beijing, China、 Uni-President Enterprises (Kunshan) Food Technology Co., Ltd.: No. 255, Middle Qingyang Road, Kunshan, Jiangsu, P.R.C.、 Nanchang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: 99, Minqiang Rd., Nanchang, Jinazxi, China、 President (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd.: NO. 131, Linhong Rd., Shanghai Hongqiao Linkong Economic Zone, Changning District, Shanghai, China、 Kunming President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.: The Singapore Industrial Park of Dachong District, Chenggong county, Kunming City , China、 Yantai Tongli Beverage Industries Co., Ltd.: No. 889, Xingcheng Street, Muping District ,Yantai, Shandong, China、 Changsha President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: NO.1301,Zhongoing Rd, Jinxia Economy And Technical Development, Kaifu District, Changsha, Hunan, China、 Bama President Mineral Water Co., Ltd.: Cifu Village, Bama Town, Bama County, Heci Province, Guangxi, China、 Nanning President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: NO.29, Wuhua Road, Nanning-Asean Economic Development Zone, Nanning, Guangxi, China、 Zhanjiang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: NO.1, Henger Rd,Linbei Industrial Bases,Suixi Country,Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province, China、 Chongqing President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: Tangfang Area, Qinggang Group, BiShan Industrial Park, ChongQing , China、 Taizhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: No.301, Zhenxing Road, Technology Park, Gaogang District, Taizhou, Jiangsu Province , China、 Akesu President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: Characteristic Industrial Park NO.15 Fuda Road, Akesu、 Changchun President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: East to Bing Twelve Street and North to Yi Two Road Economy , Technology Developing Zone,Changchun,Jilin Province, China、 Uni-President (Shanghai) Pearly Century Co., Ltd.: 6/f,No.2 building, No. 568, Tianshan Rd.(west), Changning District, Shanghai, China、 Baiyin President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: Small and medium-sized enterprises business base, Baiyin District, Baiyin City, Gansu Province, China、 Hainan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: NO.301，Beiyihuan Road, Laocheng Economic Development Zone,Chengmai County, Hainan, China、 Guiyang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: The Medicine and food estate field of XiuWen in GuiYang、 Jinan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: No.301, Tong Yi Street, Ji Bei Development Zone,Ji Yang County, Jinan ,Shandong Province, China、 Hangzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: No. 301, Sanfeng Rd, Qianjin Sub-district, Ziaoshan District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, P.R.C、 Wuxue Uni Mineral Water Co., Ltd.: Lvlin village,Meichuan Town,Wuxue,Hubei Province, China、 Shijiazhuang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: NO.153, Xingan Street, High Tech Industrial Development Area, Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, China、 Xuzhou President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: The North Third Ring Road South, And G104 National Highway East Xuzhou Economic Zone, China、 Henan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: Luohe National Economic And Technological Development Zone East Road West, Henan, China、 President (Kunshan) Trading Co.,Ltd.: NO.301, Qin Yang Rd. (South), Kunshan, Jiangsu, China、 Shaanxi President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: NO.1 Tongyi Avenue, Chengdong Huan Road, Liquan County, Xianyang, China、 Jiangsu President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: NO.301 Gutan Avenue, Gaochun Economic Development Zone, Nanjing, China、 Changbaishan Mountain President Enterprises (Jilin) Mineral Water Co., Ltd.: Hongfeng village, Erdao baihe Town, Antu county, Jilin China、 Ningxia President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: No.129, Guihua Second Road, West of Zone, Yinchuan E.D.A., Ningxia, China、 President Enterprises (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.: NO.2185, Lotus South Road, Minhang Distric,Shanghai, China、 President Enterprises (Inner Mongolia) Co., Ltd.: No.1 Shi Yuan Street,Shengle Economic Park, Horinger County Hohhot,Inner Mongolia China、 Shanxi President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: Zhang Bei Cun, Jinzhong City, Qixian Economic Development Zone, Shanxi, China 、 Uni-President Enterprises (Shanghai) Drink & Food Co., Ltd.: Area 22, Building No. 4, No.888, YueGong Road, JinShan Industrial Zone, Shanghai China、 Uni-President Enterprises (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.: 645EE30 room, Aviation Industry Support Center, Paul route 1, Airport Economic Zone, Tianjin, China、 Hunan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: 3F, Shaoyang Avenue Middle, Small and Medium Enterprise Business Center, Shaoyang City, Hunan, China、 Zhongshan President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: No. 83, Funan Boulevard, Fusha Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China、 Tianjiang President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd.: Room 601, F Building, Sunny Garden, No. 2 Mingyuan Road, Development Zone, Tianjin, China、 Qingdao President Feed and Livestock Co., Ltd.: No. 5, Cuileng Road, Baishahe Sub-District, Pingdu City, Qingdao, Shandong Province, China、 Shanghai Songjiang President Enterprises Co., Ltd.: No. 22, Minyi Road, Xinqiao Town, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China、 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Manufacturing of instant noodles, beverages, dairy products, meat products, mineral water, refined fats, processed fats, soy sauces and condiments, etc. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:Not Applicable 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio: Not Applicable 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None