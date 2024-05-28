May 28, 2024 at 04:29 am EDT

(Reuters) - India's TTK Prestige reported a marginal drop in its fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as inflation-weary consumers tightened their spending on discretionary items.

The cookware maker's consolidated net profit after tax came in at 574.2 million rupees ($6.9 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 580.1 million rupees a year earlier.

Income from operations rose nearly 2% to 6.23 billion rupees.

KEY CONTEXT

Demand for kitchen appliances during the reported quarter remained tepid as inflationary pressures led consumers to tighten their budgets, particularly for economy-range products.

Their non-seasonal appeal further dampened quarterly sales. Meanwhile, air coolers and room air conditioners saw a spike in demand with the arrival of summer.

Separately, the TTK Prestige board has also recommended a dividend of 6 rupees apiece.

Rival homeware maker Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reported a loss in the March quarter versus a profit in the year-ago period.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next Estimates (next Analysts' sentiment

12 months) 12 months)

RIC PE EV/EBIT Revenue profit Mean Number Stock to price Div yield (%)

DA growth growth rating* of target**

analysts

TTK Prestige Ltd 34.37 23.84 NULL NULL HOLD 4 0.83 0.85

Crompton Greaves 41.36 27.16 12.58 31.91 BUY 32 1.01 0.77

Consumer Electricals

Bajaj Electricals 42.56 25.40 12.71 62.70 BUY 9 0.91 0.43

V Guard Industries 46.19 29.92 14.14 30.12 BUY 18 0.96 0.35

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell* Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JANUARY-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from LSEG

-- $1 = 83.1531 Indian rupees

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)