    TTO   DE0007501009

TTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG

(TTO)
  Report
08/11/2021 | 05:40am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.08.2021 / 11:38
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2021
Address: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

11.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1225626  11.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225626&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3,19 M 3,74 M 3,74 M
Net income 2020 2,63 M 3,08 M 3,08 M
Net Debt 2020 75,4 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 7,63%
Capitalization 56,9 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 98,7x
EV / Sales 2020 40,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart TTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG
Duration : Period :
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Theo Reichert Chairman-Management Board
Thomas Grimm Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Kirchberger Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Schütze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG3.05%67
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.50%41 266
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.93%27 755
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-12.19%24 883
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED28.89%24 492
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED1.42%23 885