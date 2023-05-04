TTM Technologies : Earnings Webcast Q1 2023

Corrected Transcript 03-May-2023 TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Total Pages: 13 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Corrected Transcript Q1 2023 Earnings Call 03-May-2023 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Sameer Desai Todd Blake Schull Vice President-Corporate Development & Investor Relations, TTM Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, TTM Technologies, Technologies, Inc. Inc. Thomas T. Edman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, TTM Technologies, Inc. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS William Stein Jim Ricchiuti Analyst, Truist Securities, Inc. Analyst, Needham & Co. LLC Griffin Taylor Boss Analyst, B. Riley Securities, Inc. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Operator: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to TTM Technologies' First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be opened for questions. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, May 3, 2023. Sameer Desai, TTM's Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations will now review TTM's disclosure statement. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Sameer Desai Vice President-Corporate Development & Investor Relations, TTM Technologies, Inc. Thanks, Sheri. Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that today's call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to TTM's future business outlook. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to one or more risks and uncertainties, including the factors explained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. TTM does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other circumstances except as required by law. Please refer to the disclosures regarding the risks that may affect TTM, which may be found in reports on Form 10-K,10-Q,8-K, the registration statement on Form S-4 and the company's other SEC filings. We will also discuss in this call certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA. Such measures should not be considered as a substitute for measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and we direct you to the reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures included in the company's press release, which was filed 2 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Corrected Transcript Q1 2023 Earnings Call 03-May-2023 with the SEC and is available on TTM's website at www.ttm.com. We've also posted on our website a slide deck that we will refer to during our call. I will now turn the call over to Tom Edman, TTM's Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Tom. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Thomas T. Edman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, TTM Technologies, Inc. Thank you, Sameer. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for our first quarter fiscal year 2023 conference call. I'll begin with a review of our business highlights from the quarter and a discussion of our first quarter results, followed by a summary of our business strategy. Todd Schull our CFO will follow with an overview of our Q1 2023 financial performance and our Q2 2023 guidance. We will then open the call to your questions. The quarter's results are also shown on slide 3 of the investor presentation posted on TTM's website. In the first quarter of 2023, revenues were below the guided range due to demand softness in our commercial markets and supply chain challenges that made us unable to meet strong demand in the aerospace and defense end market. But as a result of better product mix and cost controls, non-GAAP EPS was within the guided range. Demand in our aerospace and defense market remains strong, with continued record backlog offset by weaker demand in our commercial end markets. As we look into Q2, inventory adjustments and demand softness in our commercial markets continue, but at a lesser extent resulting in bookings stabilizing, albeit at low levels. And we continue to see strong demand in our A&D market, which now represents 40% of our revenues. I would now like to provide a strategic update. TTM is on a journey to transform our business to be less cyclical and more differentiated. Over the past several years, TTM has consistently emphasized that a key part of our strategy is to add value to the product solutions that we deliver to our customers, particularly in the aerospace and defense market. In 2018, we acquired Anaren, which broadened TTM's product portfolio into highly engineered RF components and subassemblies, as well as adding critical RF engineering capability and resources. In 2022 we acquired Telephonics, which builds on Anaren and TTM's customer-driven culture and disciplined approach to engineering and manufacturing. The addition of Telephonics expands TTM's aerospace and defense product offering vertically into higher level engineered systems solutions and horizontally into the surveillance and communications markets while strengthening our position in radar systems. As a result of these strategic moves, over 50% of A&D revenues are from engineered and integrated electronic products, with PCBs being less than 50% of the overall contribution. Another important element of our differentiation strategy is the current construction of a new state-of-the-art highly automated PCB manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia. The decision to build this new factory is a direct response to our customers' increasing concerns about supply chain resiliency and regional diversification, and in particular, the need for advanced, multi-layeredPCB-sourcing options in locations outside of China. The new facility in Malaysia will assist customers in our commercial markets, such as networking and medical industrial and instrumentation. We continue to make progress on the Malaysian facility and we have hired over 50 engineers, most of whom are currently training in our China facilities. Finally, I'd like to update you on the consolidation of our manufacturing footprint. We previously announced our plan to close three small manufacturing facilities in order to improve total plant utilization, operational performance, customer focus and profitability. PCB manufacturing operations in Anaheim and Santa Clara, California, and Hong Kong will be closed and consolidated into TTM's remaining facilities. 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Corrected Transcript Q1 2023 Earnings Call 03-May-2023 The plant closures are expected to improve both facility and talent utilization across our footprint, resulting in improved profitability. We remain on track with closing the Hong Kong facility by the end of our second quarter and the two North America facilities by the end of the year. Customers have been supportive of the consolidation and we expect to retain the majority of the business at the closed facilities. We also completed the sale of our Shanghai Backplane Assembly facility or BPA at the end of March. This facility accounted for approximately $45 million in revenue in 2022 and an immaterial amount of operating income. We are glad to have found an excellent home for our employees with the buyer DBG Technology Company Limited, which specializes in assembly work and will be [ph] intent on (00:08:20) servicing and growing the customer base through this facility. Now I'd like to review our end markets, which are referenced on page 4 of the earnings presentation on our website. The aerospace and defense end market represented 43% of total first quarter sales, compared to 30% of Q1 2022 sales and 40% of sales in Q4 2022 and majority of the year on year growth was due to the inclusion of Telephonics. Excluding that impact, our Q1 A&D revenues grew 7% year-on-year organically. We continue to experience a positive defense climate with our A&D program backlog at $1.38 billion, including Telephonics. The solid demand in the defense market is a result of a positive tailwind in defense budgets. Our strong strategic program alignment and key bookings for ongoing franchise programs. During the quarter, we saw significant bookings for key programs, including the Scalable Agile Beam Radar or SABR for F-16 fighter jets and SPY-7 Radar for Japan's Aegis System Equipped Vessel or ASEV program. While the demand picture continues to look favorable, we are experiencing supply chain challenges due to the complexity of the supply chain, including a number of smaller organizations that are struggling to meet the lead time requirements of TTM and our customers. We expect to make steady progress in this area throughout 2023 and we expect sales in Q2 from this end market to represent about 45% of our total sales. In terms of the defense budget backdrop, the administration released preliminary details of the fiscal 2024 President's Budget Request or PBR in early March. The fiscal 2024 DoD budget request is an increase of 3% over the fiscal 2023 enacted funding. During the quarter, President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a partnership and $50 million in government funding to strengthen advanced packaging for semiconductors and printed circuit boards in North America. In addition, The White House announced a presidential determination invoking the Defense Production Act to cover printed circuit boards and advanced packaging production capability. These actions demonstrate the increasing attention that the printed circuit board industry is receiving as a critical component of the aerospace and defense supply chain and the increased need for supply chain resiliency. We will continue to work with our customers to ensure that our leadership position in North America printed circuit board production meets their present and future needs. The medical, industrial instrumentation end market contributed 19% of our total sales in the first quarter compared to 21% in the year ago quarter and 17% in the fourth quarter of 2022. A number of our customers have been reducing inventory as well as quick-turn business. In addition, the instrumentation segment is weighted toward the semiconductor capital equipment market, which is seeing weaker demand. For the second quarter, we expect MI&I to be 18% of revenues. Automotive sales represented 17% of total sales during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 20% in the year ago quarter and 16% during the fourth quarter of 2022. The sequential decline for automotive was due to inventory adjustments and semiconductor shortages that have been impacting automotive OEM production as well as a reduced number of working days due to Chinese New Year. We expect our automotive business to contribute 18% of total sales in Q2. 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC