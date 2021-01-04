Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TTM Technologies, Inc.    TTMI

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TTMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

01/04/2021 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following virtual investor conferences:

  • The Needham Growth Conference on January 12th, 2021 with a presentation at 11:30am Eastern Time,
  • The Cowen Aerospace/Defense and Industrials Conference on February 9th, 2021 with a presentation at 2:20 pm Eastern Time,
  • The J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on March 1st, 2021 with a presentation at 4:15 pm Eastern Time; and
  • The Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference on March 9th, 2021.

All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies, and a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:05pTTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
GL
2020TTM TECHNOLOGIES : Settles Convertible Notes With $250 Repayment in Cash, Delive..
MT
2020TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
2020TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Repayment and Settlement of Convertible Bond..
GL
2020TTM Technologies, Inc. to Exhibit at the International Electronics Circuit Ex..
GL
2020TTM TECHNOLOGIES : November 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
2020TTM TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
AQ
2020TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
GL
2020TTM TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
2020TTM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 212 M - -
Net income 2020 163 M - -
Net Debt 2020 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 473 M 1 473 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 25 700
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
TTM Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,96 $
Last Close Price 13,80 $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas T. Edman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Klatell Chairman
Philip Titterton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd Blake Schull Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dale Knecht Senior VP-Global Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%1 473
MEDIATEK INC.68.43%42 065
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.0.00%25 391
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.47.11%18 434
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED10.62%17 589
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.163.20%12 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ