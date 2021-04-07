Log in
TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

TTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct First Quarter FY 2021 Conference Call April 28th, 2021

04/07/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
SANTA ANA, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 28th, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2021 performance.

Telephone access is available by dialing 800-367-2403 or international 334-777-6978 (ID 7087128). The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

TTM Technologies will release its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Senior Director, Corporate
Development & Investor Relations
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com 
714-327-3050


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 179 M - -
Net income 2021 77,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 598 M 1 598 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
TTM Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,18 $
Last Close Price 14,95 $
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas T. Edman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd Blake Schull Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert E. Klatell Chairman
Dale Knecht Senior VP-Global Information Technology
Philip Titterton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.39%1 598
MEDIATEK INC.33.60%55 323
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.23.55%31 182
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.59%17 289
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.67.75%12 871
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.11.16%12 157
