TTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct First Quarter FY 2021 Conference Call April 28th, 2021

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 28th, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2021 performance.



Telephone access is available by dialing 800-367-2403 or international 334-777-6978 (ID 7087128). The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

TTM Technologies will release its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.