TTS Transport Trade Services S A : Corporate guarantee NAVROM

TTS

(TRANSPORT TRADE SERVICES) S.A.

BUCURESTI - ROMANIA

Nr. Reg. Com.: J40/296/1997 Str. Vaselor nr. 27, 021253, Bucuresti, Romania Cod Fiscal: RO 9089452 Tel: +40 21 210 29 07 | Fax: +40 21 210 35 43 Capital social subscris si varsat: 30 000 000 LEI office@tts-group.ro | www.tts-group.ro

CURRENT REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: March 15'th 2022

Name of the issuing company: TTS (TRANSPORT TRADE SERVICES) S.A.

Registered office: 27 Vaselor street, district 2, Bucharest

Phone/fax number: +4 021/210.29.07, 021/210.35.43

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 9089452

Order Number in the Trade Register: J40/296/1997

Share capital: RON 30.000.000

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Premium Tier

(market symbol: TTS)

Important events to be reported:

TTS (TRANSPORT TRADE SERVICES) S.A. ("TTS") informs investors that, on 14.03.2022, the Board of Directors of TTS approved the issuance, at the request of its subsidiary CNFR NAVROM S.A. Galați ("NAVROM"), of a Corporate Guarantee in the amount of 2,000,000 EURO, in favor of NAVROM, with the aim of guaranteeing the supplementation with the same amount of the credit facility granted to NAVROM on 14.12.2017 by Citibank Europe plc, Dublin - Branch Romania.

Petru STEFANUT

CEO

UNICREDIT BANK S.A.; SWIFT: BACXROBU RON: RO63 BACX 0000 0030 0031 2003 Rev. 17032021 EURO: RO09 BACX 0000 0030 0031 2005 USD: RO36 BACX 0000 0030 0031 2004

1/1