TTS Transport Trade Services S A : Corporate guarantee NAVROM

CURRENT REPORT
according to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations
Report date: March 15'th 2022
Name of the issuing company: TTS (TRANSPORT TRADE SERVICES) S.A.
Registered office: 27 Vaselor street, district 2, Bucharest
Phone/fax number: +4 021/210.29.07, 021/210.35.43
Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 9089452
Order Number in the Trade Register: J40/296/1997
Share capital: RON 30.000.000
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Premium Tier
(market symbol: TTS)
Important events to be reported:
TTS (TRANSPORT TRADE SERVICES) S.A. ("TTS") informs investors that, on 14.03.2022, the Board of Directors of TTS approved the issuance, at the request of its subsidiary CNFR NAVROM S.A. Galați ("NAVROM"), of a Corporate Guarantee in the amount of 2,000,000 EURO, in favor of NAVROM, with the aim of guaranteeing the supplementation with the same amount of the credit facility granted to NAVROM on 14.12.2017 by Citibank Europe plc, Dublin - Branch Romania.
