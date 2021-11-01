Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. TTW Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTW   TH0961010Y04

TTW PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TTW)
Changed information of CFO

11/01/2021 | 06:47am EDT
Date/Time
01 Nov 2021 17:25:20
Headline
Changed information of CFO
Symbol
TTW
Source
TTW
Full Detailed News 
                Change in CFO / Chief Accounting


Change Detail
Position of CFO                          : Deputy Managing Director, Finance
Title                                    : Mr.
Name                                     : Somkiat
Surname                                  : Pattamamongkolchai
______________________________________________________________________
Remark                                   : Changed information of CFO
Authorized Person to Disclose            : Walainut  Trivisvavet
Information
Position                                 : Managing Director
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

TTW pcl published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 038 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2021 3 318 M 99,4 M 99,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 5,34%
Capitalization 46 683 M 1 399 M 1 399 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 32,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Walainut Trivisvavet Managing Director & Director
Somkiat Pattamamongkolchai Director-Finance & Accounting
Thanong Bidaya Chairman
Tanat Siricharoen Group Director-Operations & Assistant MD
Pipat Katikul Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TTW PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.65%1 399
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.13.49%31 613
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-29.80%8 236
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.9.57%4 204
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-4.81%3 856
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.23.13%2 739