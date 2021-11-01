Change in CFO / Chief Accounting Change Detail Position of CFO : Deputy Managing Director, Finance Title : Mr. Name : Somkiat Surname : Pattamamongkolchai ______________________________________________________________________ Remark : Changed information of CFO Authorized Person to Disclose : Walainut Trivisvavet Information Position : Managing Director ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.