Date/Time
01 Nov 2021 17:25:20
Changed information of CFO
Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
Position of CFO : Deputy Managing Director, Finance
Title : Mr.
Name : Somkiat
Surname : Pattamamongkolchai
Remark : Changed information of CFO
Authorized Person to Disclose : Walainut Trivisvavet
Position : Managing Director
TTW pcl published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:46:02 UTC.