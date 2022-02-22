TTW Public : Notification of Dividend Payment and the 2022 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders by Electronic meeting (E-AGM)

Log in
02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 22-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 11-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 09-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 08-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : Electronic Meeting (E-AGM)
Remark                                   :
Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 22-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 09-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 08-Mar-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.30
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 29-Apr-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jul-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

Remark                                   :
Cash dividend payment
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

TTW pcl published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 909 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2021 3 336 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 5,39%
Capitalization 46 284 M 1 436 M 1 436 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,55x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart TTW PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TTW Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TTW PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,60 THB
Average target price 12,35 THB
Spread / Average Target 6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walainut Trivisvavet Managing Director & Director
Somkiat Pattamamongkolchai Manager-Accounting & Finance
Thanong Bidaya Chairman
Tanat Siricharoen Group Director-Operations & Assistant MD
Pipat Katikul Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TTW PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.75%1 436
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-21.50%26 943
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED9.18%9 069
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-3.28%4 720
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED4.62%4 119
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-4.75%2 853