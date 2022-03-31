TTY Biopharm : Announcement of TTY Biopharm's committee member of Remuneration committee resignation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/31 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:CHOU,TE-YU 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director of Development Foundation of National Chengchi University 5.Name of the new position holder:N/A 6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation 8.Reason for the change:Personal career planning 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/08/25 ~ 2024/08/24 10.Effective date of the new member:N/A 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:Due to personal career planning, CHOU,TE-YU resigned the committee member of Remuneration committee as from today (2022/03/31).