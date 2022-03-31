TTY Biopharm : Announcement of TTY Biopharm's committee member of Remuneration committee resignation
03/31/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Provided by: TTY BIOPHARM COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/31
Time of announcement
16:08:34
Subject
Announcement of TTY Biopharm's committee member
of Remuneration committee resignation
Date of events
2022/03/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/31
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:CHOU,TE-YU
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director of Development Foundation of National Chengchi University
5.Name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation
8.Reason for the change:Personal career planning
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/08/25 ~ 2024/08/24
10.Effective date of the new member:N/A
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:Due to personal career
planning, CHOU,TE-YU resigned the committee member of Remuneration
committee as from today (2022/03/31).
TTY Biopharm Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:15:03 UTC.