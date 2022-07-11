Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  TTY Biopharm Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    4105   TW0004105002

TTY BIOPHARM COMPANY LIMITED

(4105)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-07
75.20 TWD   +3.44%
02:14aTTY BIOPHARM : Announcement of TTY Biopharm's unaudited income information in June 2022
PU
07/01TTY BIOPHARM : Announcement of the record date of cash dividend.
PU
07/01TTY Biopharm Company Limited Announces Dividend Distribution, Payable on August 15, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TTY Biopharm : Announcement of TTY Biopharm's unaudited income information in June 2022

07/11/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TTY BIOPHARM COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/11 Time of announcement 13:58:55
Subject 
 Announcement of TTY Biopharm's unaudited
income information in June 2022
Date of events 2022/07/11 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/11
2.Company name:TTY Biopharm Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:TTY Biopharm posted a consolidated net sales of
$374,319 thousands(expressed in NT dollars; unaudited), a consolidated
operating profit of $68,942 thousands, and a consolidated income
before tax of $103,049 thousands in June 2022; net income attributed to
stockholders of the company was $85,192 thousands; EPS is $0.34.
Year-to-date consolidated net sales was $2,201,947 thousands (in NT
dollars; unaudited), a consolidated operating profit was $546,228
thousands and consolidated income before tax was $640,223 thousands
until June 2022; year-to-date net income attributed to stockholders
of the company was $512,668 thousands; EPS is $2.06.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The numbers above are unaudited.
In term of the final net sales and profits, quarterly financial reports
audited by independent accountants will prevail.

Disclaimer

TTY Biopharm Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 907 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2022 1 084 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
Net cash 2022 1 116 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 18 698 M 628 M 628 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart TTY BIOPHARM COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TTY Biopharm Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TTY BIOPHARM COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 75,20 TWD
Average target price 71,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target -5,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guo Jiang Zhang CFO, Senior Vice President & Spokesman
Chuan Lin Chairman
Shih Chun-Liang COO & Vice General Manager-Oncology Business Unit
Chih Meng Chang Vice General Manager-Administration Center
Tui Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TTY BIOPHARM COMPANY LIMITED9.30%628
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.1.42%25 966
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.03%19 443
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.3.41%17 505
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.31.51%13 475
CIPLA LIMITED-0.92%9 524