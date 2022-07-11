TTY Biopharm : Announcement of TTY Biopharm's unaudited income information in June 2022
07/11/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TTY BIOPHARM COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/11
Time of announcement
13:58:55
Subject
Announcement of TTY Biopharm's unaudited
income information in June 2022
Date of events
2022/07/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/11
2.Company name:TTY Biopharm Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:TTY Biopharm posted a consolidated net sales of
$374,319 thousands(expressed in NT dollars; unaudited), a consolidated
operating profit of $68,942 thousands, and a consolidated income
before tax of $103,049 thousands in June 2022; net income attributed to
stockholders of the company was $85,192 thousands; EPS is $0.34.
Year-to-date consolidated net sales was $2,201,947 thousands (in NT
dollars; unaudited), a consolidated operating profit was $546,228
thousands and consolidated income before tax was $640,223 thousands
until June 2022; year-to-date net income attributed to stockholders
of the company was $512,668 thousands; EPS is $2.06.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The numbers above are unaudited.
In term of the final net sales and profits, quarterly financial reports
audited by independent accountants will prevail.
TTY Biopharm Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:13:01 UTC.