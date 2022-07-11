TTY Biopharm : Announcement of TTY Biopharm's unaudited income information in June 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/11 2.Company name:TTY Biopharm Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:TTY Biopharm posted a consolidated net sales of $374,319 thousands(expressed in NT dollars; unaudited), a consolidated operating profit of $68,942 thousands, and a consolidated income before tax of $103,049 thousands in June 2022; net income attributed to stockholders of the company was $85,192 thousands; EPS is $0.34. Year-to-date consolidated net sales was $2,201,947 thousands (in NT dollars; unaudited), a consolidated operating profit was $546,228 thousands and consolidated income before tax was $640,223 thousands until June 2022; year-to-date net income attributed to stockholders of the company was $512,668 thousands; EPS is $2.06. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The numbers above are unaudited. In term of the final net sales and profits, quarterly financial reports audited by independent accountants will prevail.