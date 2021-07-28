Log in
    1701   KYG9138B1041

TU YI HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(1701)
Tu Yi : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF LISTED SECURITIES

07/28/2021 | 10:34am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Tu Yi Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 14:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TU YI HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
10:34aTU YI : Discloseable transaction disposal of listed securities
PU
03/29Tu Yi Holding Company Limited Announces Audited Consolidated Earnings Results..
CI
02/14TU YI : Expects Swing to Loss in FY2020
MT
02/11Tu Yi Holding Company Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended D..
CI
2020Tu Yi Holding Company Limited Announces Board Changes, with Effect from 30 No..
CI
2020TU YI : Shelves Planned $2 Million Investment in Japanese Travel Agency
MT
2020Tu Yi Holding Company Limited Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results..
CI
2020Tu Yi Holding Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2020Tu Yi Holding Company Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
2020Tu Yi Holding Company Limited Announces Change of Principal Place of Business..
CI
Financials
Sales 2020 30,9 M 4,75 M 4,75 M
Net income 2020 -45,3 M -6,97 M -6,97 M
Net Debt 2020 23,9 M 3,67 M 3,67 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,92x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 155 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,64x
EV / Sales 2020 8,00x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 29,8%
Managers and Directors
Ding Xin Yu Chairman
Jian Bo Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Zhou Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheng Zheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Lu Ming Ying Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TU YI HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-33.96%22
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.0.85%92 212
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.23.66%24 062
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-22.95%16 567
TRIPADVISOR, INC.32.04%5 203
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED7.87%4 598