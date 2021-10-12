General Announcement::Press Release: Tuan Sing clinches two excellence awards at SIAS Investors' Choice Awards 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Tuan Sing clinches two excellence awards at

SIAS Investors' Choice Awards 2021

Winner: Most Transparent Company Award ("MTCA") 2021 - Real Estate

Runner-up: Singapore Corporate Governance Award ("SCGA") 2021 - Mid Cap Category.

SINGAPORE - 12 October 2021 - Tuan Sing Holdings Limited ("Tuan Sing" or "the Group") has once again demonstrated excellence in corporate governance by winning two awards from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) - better known as SIAS.

The diversified regional investment holding company with interests mainly in property development, property investment and hotel ownership was awarded the: Winner of the Most Transparent Company Award 2021 - Real Estate and Runner-upof the Singapore Corporate Governance Award 2021, Mid Cap Category.

"We are delighted to be recognised by SIAS for our commitment towards excellent corporate governance despite the operating challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic," says Mr William Liem, Chief Executive Officer of Tuan Sing.

"We - the board, senior management as well as our dedicated staff - have and are continuing to engage our stakeholders with transparency, accountability and integrity. We firmly believe that a robust set of corporate governance practices is instrumental to creating long-term value for shareholders."

The prestigious accolades were presented at the 21st edition of SIAS Investors' Choice Awards ceremony on 12 October 2021. Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam, former President of Singapore and Chief Patron of SIAS, was the Guest of Honour.

Tuan Sing had won several such accolades in the past and the latest ones from SIAS is a testament to its commitment to the highest standard of corporate governance.

In 2019, Tuan Sing was lauded for its continued investor relations efforts and emerged as champion for the Shareholder Communications Excellence Award among the mid-cap category nominees. The company also came in as a runner-upfor the Singapore Corporate Governance Award for its ongoing commitment to high levels of corporate governance practices. In 2018, Tuan Sing was the runner-upfor the Shareholder Communications Excellence Award for the mid-capcategory.