General Announcement::Press Release: Tuan Sing clinches two excellence awards at SIAS Investors' Choice Awards 2021

PRESS RELEASE
Tuan Sing clinches two excellence awards at
SIAS Investors' Choice Awards 2021
-
Winner: Most Transparent Company Award ("MTCA") 2021 - Real Estate
-
Runner-up:Singapore Corporate Governance Award ("SCGA") 2021 - Mid Cap Category.
SINGAPORE - 12 October 2021 - Tuan Sing Holdings Limited ("Tuan Sing" or "the Group") has once again demonstrated excellence in corporate governance by winning two awards from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) - better known as SIAS.
The diversified regional investment holding company with interests mainly in property development, property investment and hotel ownership was awarded the: Winner of the Most Transparent Company Award 2021 - Real Estate and Runner-upof the Singapore Corporate Governance Award 2021, Mid Cap Category.
"We are delighted to be recognised by SIAS for our commitment towards excellent corporate governance despite the operating challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic," says Mr William Liem, Chief Executive Officer of Tuan Sing.
"We - the board, senior management as well as our dedicated staff - have and are continuing to engage our stakeholders with transparency, accountability and integrity. We firmly believe that a robust set of corporate governance practices is instrumental to creating long-term value for shareholders."
The prestigious accolades were presented at the 21st edition of SIAS Investors' Choice Awards ceremony on 12 October 2021. Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam, former President of Singapore and Chief Patron of SIAS, was the Guest of Honour.
Tuan Sing had won several such accolades in the past and the latest ones from SIAS is a testament to its commitment to the highest standard of corporate governance.
In 2019, Tuan Sing was lauded for its continued investor relations efforts and emerged as champion for the Shareholder Communications Excellence Award among the mid-cap category nominees. The company also came in as a runner-upfor the Singapore Corporate Governance Award for its ongoing commitment to high levels of corporate governance practices. In 2018, Tuan Sing was the runner-upfor the Shareholder Communications Excellence Award for the mid-capcategory.
The SIAS Investors' Choice Awards recognises excellence in companies and individuals adopting good corporate governance practices. Each year in the run-up to the awards, SIAS together with its industry partners rate the best-performing listed companies in governance and transparency for the benefit of investors. The event also recognises various stakeholders including brokers, financial journalists and internal auditors that are deemed to help drive good governance and thus, facilitate a conducive investment environment in Singapore.
About Tuan Sing Holdings Limited
Tuan Sing Holdings Limited is a regional investment holding company with interests mainly in real estate development, real estate investment and hospitality. Over the years, the Group has developed a portfolio of strategically located real estate assets in Singapore and across the region and established a reputation for the delivery of good quality and iconic developments.
The Group also holds a 44.48% interest in Gul Technologies Singapore Pte. Ltd., a printed circuit board manufacturer with manufacturing plants in China.
Since marking its Golden Jubilee in 2019, Tuan Sing has embarked on a business transformation to reposition itself from a niche developer to a major regional player with a presence in commercial, residential and hospitality properties in various key Asian cities across Singapore, China, Indonesia and Australia. Leveraging on its strengths and track record in property development and investment across a diverse range of property segments, the Group intends to participate in large-scale integrated developments and townships as it enters the next phase of growth.
For more information on Tuan Sing Holdings Limited, please visit http://www.tuansing.com.
Issued by August Consulting on behalf of:
Tuan Sing Holdings Limited
(Company registration No. 196900130M) Tel: (65) 6223 7211; Fax: (65) 6224 1085 www.tuansing.com
Media Contact
Jeffrey Tan, jeffreytan@august.com.sg
Tel: +65 6955 9605
Disclaimer
Tuan Sing Holdings Limited published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 14:51:02 UTC.