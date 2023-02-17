Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  TuanChe Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TC   US89856T2033

TUANCHE LIMITED

(TC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:50 2023-02-17 pm EST
0.6700 USD   -4.29%
TuanChe Limited Announces Appointment of Acting Chief Financial Officer

02/17/2023 | 05:01pm EST
BEIJING, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TuanChe Limited ("TuanChe" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TC), a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China, today announced that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Wei Wen, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as the acting chief financial officer of the Company, effective on February 17, 2023, while the Company continues its active search for the right candidate to join the Company as chief financial officer.

About TuanChe

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) is a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China. TuanChe offers services to connect automotive consumers with various industry players such as automakers, dealers and other automotive service providers. TuanChe provides automotive marketing and transaction related services by integrating its online platforms with offline sales events. Through its integrated marketing solutions, TuanChe turns individual and isolated automobile purchase transactions into large-scale collective purchase activities by creating an interactive many-to-many environment. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe's online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements.

For more information, please contact ir@tuanche.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

TuanChe Limited
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (10) 6397-6232
Email: ir@tuanche.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: tuanche@tpg-ir.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuanche-limited-announces-appointment-of-acting-chief-financial-officer-301749617.html

SOURCE TuanChe Limited


