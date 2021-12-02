Log in
    TUA   AU0000089724

TUAS LIMITED

(TUA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/02
1.94 AUD   -2.02%
05:52pTUAS : AGM Chairman's Address and CEO Presentation
PU
12/01Amcor Opens Healthcare Packaging Facility in Singapore
MT
11/29Tuas Subsidiary Secures Additional 5G Spectrum in Singapore; Shares Climb 5%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tuas : AGM Chairman's Address and CEO Presentation

12/02/2021 | 05:52pm EST
For personal use only

3 December 2021

ASX Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Sir/Madam

Tuas Limited AGM - Chairman's Address and CEO Presentation

Attached is the Chairman's address together with the CEO's presentation to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Tuas Limited (ASX:TUA) to be held at 3pm (Sydney time) today.

The AGM will be held online. Shareholders and proxyholders will be able to listen, view presentations, vote and ask questions during the meeting in real-time through the Lumi virtual platform, details of which are available in the Notice of Meeting: https://tuas.com.au/pdf/Notice-of-AGM.pdf.

Authorised by:

Tony Moffatt

Company Secretary

Tuas Limited

Suite 49, 61-65 Glencoe Street,

Sutherland, NSW 2232, Australia

www.tuas.com.au

ABN: 70 639 685 975

Tuas Limited

For personal use only

CHAIRMAN'S ADDRESS

TUAS LIMITED

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

3 DECEMBER 2021

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the Tuas Limited 2021 Annual General Meeting. My name is David Teoh, I am the Executive Chairman of the Company. Thank you for your virtual attendance today.

A quorum of members is present and I therefore declare the meeting open. I would like to introduce my fellow Directors today:

  • Ms Sarah Kenny;
  • Mr Alan Latimer;
  • Mr Robert Millner; and
  • Mr Jack Teoh.

We are also joined by our CEO, Mr Richard Tan, and our CFO from TPG Singapore, Mr Harry Wong.

I'd like to welcome our auditors, KPMG, including Mr Ken Reid, the audit partner.

The notice of meeting was dispatched to all shareholders. If there is no objection, I propose that the notice of meeting be taken as read.

This is the first Annual General Meeting for the Company.

As shareholders know, the Group's business is running a mobile telecommunications network in Singapore through TPG Singapore.

Our CEO Richard Tan will update shareholders on TPG Singapore's performance. The TPG Singapore business is performing well in a challenging environment and turned EBITDA positive.

I am very proud of our wonderful group of employees in Singapore and Malaysia. I would like to congratulate them on their achievements and thank them for all their efforts.

On behalf of the Board I would also like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support of the Company.

As Chairman of the Meeting, I now declare the polls open on the formal resolutions for the meeting.

I now invite CEO Richard Tan to run through a management presentation on the last year's achievements.

Tuas Limited AGM

ersonal use only

3rd December 2021

ersonal use only

Agenda

  1. Financials
  2. Business Updates
  3. Outlook
  4. Q&A

N.B.: All dollar amounts are Singapore Dollars.

Page 2

ersonal use only

Tuas Group Financial Results

11 Mar 2020 to

For 12 months

Aug 2021 to

(in S$'m)

31 Jul 2021

31 Oct 2021

to 31 Jul 2021

(reported)

(unaudited)

Revenue

34.3

32.2

12.2

EBITDA

(2.4)

(0.5)

3.7

  • TPG Singapore:
    • EBITDA of $0.9m for the 12 months ending 31 July 2021.
    • EBITDA of $3.8m for Q1 FY21/22 (unaudited).

* All Q1 FY21/22 numbers are unaudited.

Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tuas Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 22:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
