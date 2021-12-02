Tuas : AGM Chairman's Address and CEO Presentation

CHAIRMAN'S ADDRESS

TUAS LIMITED

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

3 DECEMBER 2021

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the Tuas Limited 2021 Annual General Meeting. My name is David Teoh, I am the Executive Chairman of the Company. Thank you for your virtual attendance today.

A quorum of members is present and I therefore declare the meeting open. I would like to introduce my fellow Directors today:

Ms Sarah Kenny;

Mr Alan Latimer;

Mr Robert Millner; and

Mr Jack Teoh.

We are also joined by our CEO, Mr Richard Tan, and our CFO from TPG Singapore, Mr Harry Wong.

I'd like to welcome our auditors, KPMG, including Mr Ken Reid, the audit partner.

The notice of meeting was dispatched to all shareholders. If there is no objection, I propose that the notice of meeting be taken as read.

This is the first Annual General Meeting for the Company.

As shareholders know, the Group's business is running a mobile telecommunications network in Singapore through TPG Singapore.

Our CEO Richard Tan will update shareholders on TPG Singapore's performance. The TPG Singapore business is performing well in a challenging environment and turned EBITDA positive.

I am very proud of our wonderful group of employees in Singapore and Malaysia. I would like to congratulate them on their achievements and thank them for all their efforts.

On behalf of the Board I would also like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support of the Company.

As Chairman of the Meeting, I now declare the polls open on the formal resolutions for the meeting.

I now invite CEO Richard Tan to run through a management presentation on the last year's achievements.