We are proud to announce a significant milestone in Tubacex's journey of innovation and commitment to self-reliance in critical industries. Tubacex Tubes and Pipes Pvt Ltd (TTP) has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to the Government of India's vision of self-reliance, particularly under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

TTP was felicitated at the prestigious Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited SAMVAAD event, a platform aligned with the "Make In India" vision. This recognition comes for our efforts in successfully localizing and delivering UNS S30432 boiler tubes to BHEL. These tubes, integral to the superheater and reheater sections of Ultra Super Critical (USC) technology boilers, represent a breakthrough in high-performance materials and manufacturing.

For over four decades, Tubacex has been a trusted supplier of boiler tubes to BHEL and the Indian subcontinent. This latest development positions TTP as the first company in India capable of delivering Made in India boiler tubes for USC technology boilers.

Our achievement was honored by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries Mr. Kamran Rizvi, Secretary (HI), Mr. Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary (HI), Mr. Koppu Sadashiv Murthy, CMD, BHEL, and Mr. Jai Prakash Srivastava, Director (E, R&D) and Director (Fin.) - Addl. Charge, BHEL.

This recognition underscores Tubacex's dedication to delivering sophisticated and advanced materials, essential for the energy and mobility sectors.