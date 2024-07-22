Yasmina, first of all, congratulations on this recognition. What does receiving the Extraordinary Doctoral Award from the University of the Basque Country/Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea mean to you?

Thank you very much! Firstly, I would like to extend this congratulations to my thesis supervisors, Dr. Stefania Doppiu at CIC energiGUNE and Dr. Estibaliz Aranzabe at TEKNIKER, for their excellent guidance and collaboration throughout the entire research project. Doctoral theses are like a long-distance race, so for me, this recognition is the crowning achievement of a challenging yet rewarding phase that has allowed me to grow both personally and professionally.

Your doctoral thesis is titled "Design and development of mixed metal oxides for high temperature thermochemical energy storage in active thermal barrier coating applications." Could you briefly explain what it consists of and its importance in the field of thermal energy?

The thesis focuses on the synthesis of new mixed metal oxides based on Co-Ni and the development of a layer-by-layer process to formulate stable coatings that protect stainless steels from thermal fatigue during service through thermochemical RedOx reactions.

Up to the completion of the thesis, no processes had been proposed to formulate mechanically stable and thermochemically active coatings with these types of RedOx metal oxides. Additionally, the temperature range of 600-900ºC was not feasible, so we expanded the range of possible applications for this type of technology.

How has this thesis contributed to the development of skills within Tubacex? How could this thesis benefit and enhance Tubacex's activities?

This thesis has allowed me to acquire deep knowledge in the field of functional coatings, as they were intended to protect stainless steels from thermal fatigue in service. This research enables us to explore the development of new coatings that add greater value to our various grades, thereby expanding the range of applications they currently have.

Finally, what are your next steps and professional goals after achieving this important recognition?

My goals are to continue improving and growing professionally. In the field of innovation, it is necessary to stay at the forefront of new technologies; you never stop learning. Therefore, I would like to continue acquiring skills that will allow me to help address potential future technological challenges in the field of advanced materials.

More information: Tubacex celebrates excellence in innovation - Stainless steel tubing - Stainless steel pipe manufacturers