Tubacex Group, through SBER and IBF, has participated in two pivotal events organized by the European nuclear leader, EDF.

European Nuclear Suppliers' Day This event, focused on new installations, marked EDF's first edition of the European Nuclear Suppliers' Days. It provided a prime opportunity to present EDF's vision for the future of the nuclear industry, emphasizing their fleet-based approach and long-term plans for new nuclear build projects in Europe. This gathering enabled EDF partners to forge significant connections, exchange valuable insights, and collectively explore new opportunities for our projects across the continent.

Tubacex's Commitment At Tubacex Group, our integrated company structure specializes in designing advanced materials and delivering sophisticated industrial solutions for the nuclear sector. With extensive experience in both rehabilitating existing plants and developing greenfield installations, our collaboration with EDF's specialized teams is crucial for anticipating needs and ensuring long-term cooperation.

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Grand Carenage & Start 2025 Today, we are also participating in "Le Grand Rendez-Vous," focusing on the rehabilitation projects for EDF's fleet of nuclear reactors. To ensure reactors can operate up to 60 years, EDF has initiated the Grand Carénage program, a massive investment in exceptional and routine maintenance across its entire nuclear fleet. This colossal project, launched in 2015, represents a significant effort in maintaining and upgrading nuclear reactors for long-term operation.

A Period of Vibrant Renewal As the nuclear sector enters a dynamic period of renewal, we are confident that the European nuclear industry has the potential to significantly contribute to a Net-Zero future.

Together, we are shaping the future of nuclear energy in Europe.