EQS-Ad-hoc: tubesolar AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Financing

tubesolar AG: tubesolar AG waives the issue of the corporate convertible bond 2022/2026



02-Dec-2022 / 16:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Augsburg, December 2, 2022 - The Management Board of tubesolar AG, Bayreuth, (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4) has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to refrain from issuing the corporate convertible bond 2022/2026 offered for subscription in the context of a subscription offer to the shareholders and subsequent private placement and to cancel subscriptions already submitted.

The extremely low placement volume achieved does not justify the administrative expense of a public convertible bond in the view of the Company.

About TubeSolar AG (www.tubesolar.de)

TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are joined together to form modules and whose properties enable additional application opportunities in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology will be used in the agricultural sector, among others, and will span agricultural production areas. The modules are also to be used on industrial and commercial roofs. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.

Service

Website: www.tubesolar.de

Contact Investor Relations: Maximilian Fischer, mailto: m.fischer@tubesolar.de

max. Equity Marketing GmbH, Marienplatz 2, 80331 Munich, Tel.: +49 89 13928890