  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TubeSolar AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9TS   DE000A2PXQD4

TUBESOLAR AG

(9TS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:54 2022-12-02 am EST
4.240 EUR   +6.53%
tubesolar AG waives the issue of the corporate convertible bond 2022/2026
EQ
Tubesolar AG: tubesolar AG waives the issue of the corporate convertible bond 2022/2026

12/02/2022 | 10:42am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: tubesolar AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Financing
tubesolar AG: tubesolar AG waives the issue of the corporate convertible bond 2022/2026

02-Dec-2022 / 16:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tubesolar AG waives the issue of the corporate convertible bond 2022/2026

Augsburg, December 2, 2022 - The Management Board of tubesolar AG, Bayreuth, (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4) has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to refrain from issuing the corporate convertible bond 2022/2026 offered for subscription in the context of a subscription offer to the shareholders and subsequent private placement and to cancel subscriptions already submitted.

The extremely low placement volume achieved does not justify the administrative expense of a public convertible bond in the view of the Company.

About TubeSolar AG (www.tubesolar.de)

TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are joined together to form modules and whose properties enable additional application opportunities in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology will be used in the agricultural sector, among others, and will span agricultural production areas. The modules are also to be used on industrial and commercial roofs. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.

Service

Website: www.tubesolar.de

Contact Investor Relations: Maximilian Fischer, mailto: m.fischer@tubesolar.de

max. Equity Marketing GmbH, Marienplatz 2, 80331 Munich, Tel.: +49 89 13928890

02-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: tubesolar AG
Berliner Allee 65
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 821 899 830 50
E-mail: ir@tubesolar.de
Internet: www.tubesolar.de
ISIN: DE000A2PXQD4
WKN: A2PXQD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 1504389

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1504389  02-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1504389&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
