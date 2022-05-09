DGAP-Ad-hoc: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase

TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG intends capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights to finance further growth



09-May-2022 / 14:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TubeSolar AG intends capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights to finance further growth



Augsburg, May 09, 2022 - The Management Board of TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4) intends to carry out a capital increase against cash contributions under partial utilization of the authorized capital 2021 excluding the subscription rights of the shareholders. The Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today adopted a resolution to this effect.



The capital increase is to take place in the second quarter of 2022. The further details and framework conditions of the capital increase remain subject to a separate resolution. The new shares are to be offered exclusively to selected investors in a private placement.



The proceeds of the capital increase are to be used to finance the further growth of TubeSolar AG and in particular for investments in the development of the highly automated production of TubeSolar photovoltaic modules.



About TubeSolar AG (www.tubesolar.de)

TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are assembled into modules and whose properties enable additional application opportunities in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology will be used primarily in the agricultural sector, spanning agricultural production areas. The modules will also be used on industrial and commercial roofs. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.



Service

Website: www.tubesolar.de

Contact Investor Relations:

Maximilian Fischer, mailto: m.fischer@tubesolar.de

max. equity marketing GmbH, Marienplatz 2, 80331 Munich, Tel.: +49 89 13928890

09-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

