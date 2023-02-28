Tubos Reunidos S A : 2022 - Year 2022 Results

This marks a record level, especially with a highly concentrated mix of carbon and low alloy steels in the OCTG and mechanical segments.

IT IS THE BEST RESULT SINCE 2008, WHICH CONFIRMS ITS RECOVERY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THE STRATEGIC PLAN.

TR has generated a net cash flow of 18 million euros ending the year with 95 million euros in cash and reducing its net financial debt.

Growth has been remarkable in volume but especially in sales prices, which have shown an upward trend as we have been able to progressively pass on the strong increases in energy and raw material costs to the market, and subsequently to maintain them despite the high volatility.

Within these projects, in 2022, there are two that have been undertaken that have a marked transformational nature due to the synergies that can be achieved in the production processes: firstly, the joining of the cold-drawing units of the Pamplona and Amurrio plants

on the last one, now already complete, and, secondly, the concentration of the casting processes of the Trapaga and Amurrio steel mills on the last one thanks to an investment of over €11m that will allow both billet and ingots to be manufactured in the same facility, the raw materials needed for the manufacture of pipes of different diameters and compositions.

The performance of 2022 allows us to face 2023 with confidence, as we have a backlog volume of 303 million euro and a market that is giving favourable indicators from the demand point of view, along with the challenge of managing uncertainty and possible cost volatility. Our strategy affords us greater efficiency in our internal management, through weighting the backlog and product mix best suited to our facilities and production process.