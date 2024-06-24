Dear shareholders,

It is my pleasure to write to you and share an update on Tubos Reunidos' performance and reflect on the challenges and successes we have seen over the last year. This period has been marked by significant changes and challenges, but also by remarkable achievements that reinforce our commitment to the growth of the group, people and sustainability.

The current geopolitical environment, marked by international conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Palestine, has created a backdrop of uncertainty that has affected all sec- tors, including our company. These conflicts have led to an increase in production costs due to high energy prices, supply shortages and logistical difficulties.

Despite these adversities, this year Tubos Reunidos has achieved an EBITDA of EUR 106 million and a net profit of EUR 54 million, demonstrating, once again, that it is capable of adapting and being resil- ient. For more than a century we have been able to react quickly to changes in the environment - and this year has been no exception. The strength of our organisation lies in our ability to make quick and effective decisions, which has allowed us not only to overcome challenges, but to also seize emerging opportunities in the market - all while becoming stronger and maintaining sustainable growth that is testament to our strength and long-term vision.