O-Next is the range of low-emission seamless steel tubes from Tubos Reunidos Group. Made with recycled raw materials and fossil-free energies. Its manufacturing process achieves an emission of 0.0 t of CO 2e per tonne of manufactured steel, in scope 1 and 2.

To achieve our decarbonisation goals and respond to the growing demand for low-emission products in the market. Our position and technological production capacity, as well as our commitment to the environment, has motivated us to develop a product that makes it easier for our customers to achieve their neutrality goals. This product is available now.

Because it helps our customers drastically reduce their carbon footprint and achieve their environmental and decarbonization goals.

The quality and properties of the tube do not vary between tubes that meet the same standards and grades.

The O-Next range offers products of 0.0 t CO 2e emissions per tonne of pipe produced in terms of energy use and steelmaking (scope 1 and 2). Whereas, for the same range, our standard pipes emit 0.8 t per tonne of fabricated seamless steel pipes.

Currently according to our EPD S-P-11702, our emissions in scope 1,2 & 3 for a structural carbon steel grade S355J2H are 1,2 t CO 2e per ton produced, while with the O-Next range in scope 1,2 & 3 the emissions are only 0,4 t CO 2e per ton of pipe produced.

Yes. In the first production campaign in 2024, emissions will be certified by an official external certifying company, guaranteeing the declared CO 2e values of the O-Next range. By 2025 we will have the corresponding EPD (Environment Product Declaration).

The range is already available, but the first production campaign will take place when it is covered by our customers' requests. Your sales contact will be able to advise you in more detail on the products you need for your business.

The main advantage of O-Next is that you and your end users will be able to reduce the impact of your emissions in scope 3 of your products' life cycle assessment. The only downside is that the initial production costs are higher, which makes it more expensive to produce and therefore comes at a higher price. However, we believe that this price difference will be lower than the costs generated by the carbon emissions that will be applied to the industry.

The O-Next range maintains the high quality of Tubos Reunidos Group's products. The main factor is the higher production costs due to the use of energy from renewable sources such as wind, solar, biofuels or green hydrogen, which are more expensive, in lieu of using fossil fuels.

Yes. We will continue to supply our usual range of products in line with market demand. Although we estimate that the demand for the O-Next range will increase, we will continue to focus on our customers by offering them a wide range of products tailored to their needs.

We will continue to respond to all our customers as we have done so far and with the same delivery service that they value so much.

O-Next is a type of seamless steel pipe with almost zero emissions in its manufacture, but not completely free of fossil fuels due to the raw materials needed to produce the steel.

If you would like more information, you can ask your sales contact at Tubos Reunidos Group or Contact us at: sales@tubosreunidosgroup.com.