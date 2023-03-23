Ting grows western presence with Ubiquity partnership

Collaboration to expand fiber network infrastructure in California and Arizona, and create resilient, future-proof and sustainable communities

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today Ting , a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), announced it is expanding into new markets with digital infrastructure partner, Ubiquity. Together, Ting and Ubiquity will bring fast, reliable fiber internet to Carlsbad, California and Mesa, Arizona.

"Our partnership with Ubiquity allows us to connect more residents and businesses to fiber, faster, while being efficient with construction resources," says Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows and Ting. "We're excited to work with a team that shares our vision of what future-proofed communities can look like now, and into the future."

The work is an extension of the partnership between Ting and Ubiquity that began in the Solana Beach and Encinitas markets of Southern California in 2019. Ubiquity's experience in the construction and asset management of digital infrastructure networks will accelerate Ting's deployment of next-generation fiber internet to both the Carlsbad and Mesa municipalities.

"Like Ting, we believe that accessible high-speed fiber internet is critical sustainable infrastructure that supports community growth," says Jamie Earp, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Ubiquity. "Our complimentary areas of expertise and shared values made this partnership ideal to build sustainable, smart city solutions for municipalities over the long-term."

Ubiquity construction in both Carlsbad, California and Mesa, Arizona began in early 2023 and is expected to continue for the next few years. The tenant partnership with Ubiquity is expected to result in up to 150,000 available fiber addresses across both markets over the build term.

Residents in Carlsbad can now visit ting.com/Carlsbad to find more information on availability and search their address to preorder Ting. Residents in Mesa can stay informed about Ting's expected service dates at tinginternet.com/Mesa.

About Ting

Ting provides superfast fiber Internet in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting is committed to net neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of Internet access through communications service technology, domain services and fiber-optic Internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and Internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscriptions; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on the Tucows corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

About Ubiquity

Ubiquity invests in, develops, owns and manages digital communications infrastructure throughout the United States. Ubiquity partners with ISPs, wireless carriers, utilities, and municipalities to deliver connectivity and sustainability solutions in underserved communities. Ubiquity's mission focuses on providing customer choice and spurring competition, both essential components of empowering communities for the future. Please visit www.ubiquitygp.com/ for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ting-grows-western-presence-with-ubiquity-partnership-301779297.html

SOURCE Tucows Inc.