TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today Wavelo—a modern software company providing flexible solutions to communication service providers (CSPs) globally—announced that it has signed three new customers: CFaith, DayStarr and Truespeed.

Launched in January 2022, Wavelo launched with DISH Wireless and Ting Internet as anchor customers and has been building an irrefutable track record of success with CSPs ever since. The company's goal is clear: to help its customers achieve growth, reduce operational costs and improve time-to-market for products and services by introducing modern and flexible software.

"Our products were specifically designed to help telecom operators achieve their business goals, find more value, and find it quickly," explained Neil Shah, Chief Product Officer, Wavelo. "We've invested in a modular tech stack that deploys significantly faster than industry standard and have done so at a subscriber-based cost that suits operators of every size. So whether a customer is using a specific Wavelo product or a full platform integration, we can help optimize their billing, provisioning and service operations."

By automating mobile and internet billing and provisioning, Wavelo's customers can focus their energy and resources away from constant technological upgrades and instead on providing a great experience for their subscribers.

CFaith, DayStarr and Truespeed are the newest additions to Wavelo's impressive client roster, which includes CSP companies and enterprises of every size.

"DayStarr selected Wavelo to reimagine the way we interact with our customer billing and subscription management," said Collin Rose, President, DayStarr. "We value their thoughtful and modern approach through their event driven architecture. We are grateful for our new partnership."

Most recently Wavelo released a new case study on its partnership with DISH Wireless. The company was also just awarded three Best in Biz awards, notably including "Bronze in Fastest-Growing Company of the Year - Medium" and "Bronze in Most Innovative Company of the Year - Medium."

As part of its fiscal 2023 results , Wavelo reported unaudited $38.7 million USD in revenue, $36 million USD in gross margin and over $10 million USD in adjusted EBITDA. The company has realized over a 50 per cent compound annual growth rate in revenues over the last two years from continued subscriber growth on its platform within an industry where many other B2B SaaS companies growth rates have halved.

On February 28, 2024 Wavelo's CEO, Justin Reilly, will be presenting "The Telecom Stack of the Future" at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona alongside Rob Bennett from DISH Wireless. For those attending MWC, you can register for the event here .

Wavelo is a subsidiary of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC). To learn more about Wavelo, its mission and full software suite, please visit wavelo.com .

Wavelo, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), is a modern, cloud-based platform designed to radically simplify OSS/BSS technology management and improve internet access worldwide. Serving communication service providers globally, Wavelo offers a suite of flexible software to enable mobile and internet access, provisioning, billing, subscriptions, and more. Connecting disparate business and operational systems and seamlessly integrating into operators' existing infrastructure, Wavelo enables operators to keep pace with network innovation and focus on providing a superior customer experience.

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses.

