Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tucows Inc.    TCX

TUCOWS INC.

(TCX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/09 04:00:00 pm
83.74 USD   -6.69%
11:33aTUCOWS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:20aTucows Announces $40 Million Stock Buyback Program
GL
11:17aTUCOWS : KPI Summary Q4 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tucows Announces $40 Million Stock Buyback Program

02/09/2021 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program to repurchase, from time to time, up to $40 million of its common stock in the open market.

The new $40 million buyback program will commence February 10, 2021 and will terminate on or before February 9, 2022. Purchases for the new buyback program will be made exclusively through the facilities of the Nasdaq Capital Market. The previously announced $40 million buyback program for the period February 13, 2020 to February 12, 2021 has been terminated.

All shares purchased by Tucows under the stock buyback program will be retired and returned to treasury.

The timing and exact number of common shares purchased will be at Tucows’ discretion and will depend on available cash and market conditions. Tucows may suspend or discontinue the repurchases at any time, including in the event Tucows would be deemed to be making an acquisition of its own shares under Rule 13e-3 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Subject to applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules, all purchases will occur through the open market and may be in large block purchases. Tucows does not intend to purchase its shares from its management team or other insiders.

The purchase will be funded from available working capital and existing credit facilities. As of February 8, 2021, Tucows had 10,615,725 common shares outstanding.

NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.

About Tucows
Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names and other Internet services. Ting Internet (https://ting.com/internet) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows’ mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS (https://opensrs.com), Enom (https://www.enom.com) and Ascio (https://ascio.com) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows’ corporate website (https://tucows.com).

This release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations regarding our future financial results and, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding our ability to realize synergies from the Enom acquisition and our expectation for growth of Ting Internet. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about other potential factors that could affect Tucows’ business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Tucows’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Tucows as of the date they are made. Tucows assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contact:
Lawrence Chamberlain
(416) 519-4196 | lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TUCOWS INC.
11:33aTUCOWS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:20aTucows Announces $40 Million Stock Buyback Program
GL
11:17aTUCOWS : KPI Summary Q4 2020
PU
11:08aEarnings Flash (TC.TO) TUCOWS Reports Q4 Revenue US$70.8M
MT
11:07aEarnings Flash (TC.TO) TUCOWS Posts Q4 Basic EPS US$0.19
MT
11:05aTucows Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
GL
01/28TUCOWS ANNOUNCES TIMING FOR Q4 2020 : Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 5:05 PM ET
AQ
2020Dual Listed Tucows Says Former Google Fiber VP Joins Ting Internet as Chief S..
MT
2020Former Google Fiber VP Jill Szuchmacher joins Ting Internet as Chief Strategy..
GL
2020TUCOWS : Ting to bring Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® to Culver City, CA
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 337 M - -
Net income 2019 15,4 M - -
Net Debt 2019 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 43,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 952 M 952 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,99x
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 633
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart TUCOWS INC.
Duration : Period :
Tucows Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUCOWS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elliot Noss President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Davinder Singh Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Allen Karp Co-Chairman
Rawleigh H. Ralls Co-Chairman
Hanno Liem Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUCOWS INC.21.45%952
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED31.29%904 746
NETFLIX, INC.1.33%242 671
PROSUS N.V.14.25%196 562
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.25%104 574
NASPERS LIMITED18.90%101 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ