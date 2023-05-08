Tucows : KPI Summary Q1 2023

1 Contributions from subsets of markets with weighted average age of serviceable addresses greater than 24 months, not including markets operating under brands acquired in recent acquisitions; Cedar and Simply Bits. The definition was updated in Q2 2022. The historical results were restated to reflect the refined definition.

2 Contributions from subsets of markets with weighted average age of serviceable addresses less than 24 months as well as all markets operating under brands acquired in recent acquisitions; Cedar and Simply Bits. The definition was updated in Q2 2022. The historical results were restated to reflect the refined definition.

3 Represents front-loaded growth opex that is incurred to enable expansion of the Ting Network. This includes construction, market development, and management of local installation operations.

4 Represents recurring, scalable opex that is incurred to attract and retain subscribers and manage the overall Ting business. This includes sales and marketing, product management, network operations, and allocated corporate shared services.

5 Our adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense (net), accretion of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation, asset impairment, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions, and costs that are one-time in nature and not indicative of on-going performance (profitability), including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding foreign currency contracts not designated in accounting hedges, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars