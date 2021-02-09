Log in
TUCOWS INC.

TUCOWS INC.

(TCX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/09 04:00:00 pm
83.74 USD   -6.69%
11:33aTUCOWS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:20aTucows Announces $40 Million Stock Buyback Program
GL
11:17aTUCOWS : KPI Summary Q4 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tucows : KPI Summary Q4 2020

02/09/2021 | 05:17pm EST
TUCOWS, INC. QUARTERLY KPI SUMMARY

Operating Statistics

(Amounts in thousands)

QUARTERLY

ANNUAL

TING INTERNET

Internet Subscribers under management4

Internet Subscribers under management - Net additions5 Owned Infrastructure Passed Addresses1,4

Owned Infrastructure Passed Addresses - Net additions5 Serviceable Addresses2, 4

Serviceable Addresses - Net additions5 Fiber Capital Expenditures3

DOMAIN SERVICES Domains under management

Total new, renewed and transferred-in domain name registrations provisioned

Q4/20

Q3/20

Q2/20

Q1/20

Q4/19

Q3/19

Q2/19

Q1/19

2020

2019

2018

15.4

13.7

12.5

11.6

10.2

9.5

8.8

7.7

15.4

10.2

7.0

1.7

0.7

4.4

3.2

2.5

1.2

0.9

0.6

0.7

0.7

1.1

67.7

32.5

67.7

47.2

28.1

64.9

61.2

56.6

47.2

43.9

38.3

2.8

4.4

14.1

19.1

13.6

3.7

4.6

2.9

3.4

5.6

5.8

55.5

31.8

55.5

36.4

28.1

50.5

47.9

45.4

36.4

34.2

33.5

5.1

3.7

12.7

8.3

12.1

2.6

2.5

2.6

2.2

0.7

1.7

$10,250

$10,650

$9,750

$7,600

$8,000

$8,500

$9,050

$6,900

$38,250

$32,450

$25,100

25,377

25,027

24,592

23,895

23,773

23,858

25,010

25,207

25,377

23,773

23,309

4,257

4,460

4,747

4,756

4,119

4,227

18,220

17,285

17,358

4,377

4,562

1 Defined as premises to which Ting has constructed a fiber network but do not yet have the capability to provide an active customer connection.

2 Defined as premises to which Ting infrastructure, or Ting's network partner Westminster, have the capability to provide a customer connection in a service area.

3 The Company's life-to-date Fiber capex investment since February 2015 is $126 million, including Blue Ridge Websoft and Cedar Holdings acquisitions, net of capex write-offs.

4 The Company acquired Cedar Holdings Group on January 1, 2020 which increased the opening Internet subscribers by 790 and Passed Addresses and Serviceable Addresses by 6,400, respectively. 5 The increase in acquired Internet Subscribers, Passed Addresses, and Serviceable Addresses from Cedar Holdings Group are not included in the Q1 Net Additions.

Disclaimer

Tucows Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TUCOWS INC.
11:08aEarnings Flash (TC.TO) TUCOWS Reports Q4 Revenue US$70.8M
MT
11:07aEarnings Flash (TC.TO) TUCOWS Posts Q4 Basic EPS US$0.19
MT
11:05aTucows Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
GL
01/28TUCOWS ANNOUNCES TIMING FOR Q4 2020 : Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 5:05 PM ET
AQ
2020Dual Listed Tucows Says Former Google Fiber VP Joins Ting Internet as Chief S..
MT
2020Former Google Fiber VP Jill Szuchmacher joins Ting Internet as Chief Strategy..
GL
2020TUCOWS : Ting to bring Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® to Culver City, CA
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 337 M - -
Net income 2019 15,4 M - -
Net Debt 2019 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 43,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 952 M 952 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,99x
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 633
Free-Float 88,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elliot Noss President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Davinder Singh Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Allen Karp Co-Chairman
Rawleigh H. Ralls Co-Chairman
Hanno Liem Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUCOWS INC.21.45%952
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED31.29%904 746
NETFLIX, INC.1.33%242 671
PROSUS N.V.14.25%196 562
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.25%104 574
NASPERS LIMITED18.90%101 969
