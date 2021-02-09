Tucows : KPI Summary Q4 2020

1 Defined as premises to which Ting has constructed a fiber network but do not yet have the capability to provide an active customer connection.

2 Defined as premises to which Ting infrastructure, or Ting's network partner Westminster, have the capability to provide a customer connection in a service area.

3 The Company's life-to-date Fiber capex investment since February 2015 is $126 million, including Blue Ridge Websoft and Cedar Holdings acquisitions, net of capex write-offs.

4 The Company acquired Cedar Holdings Group on January 1, 2020 which increased the opening Internet subscribers by 790 and Passed Addresses and Serviceable Addresses by 6,400, respectively. 5 The increase in acquired Internet Subscribers, Passed Addresses, and Serviceable Addresses from Cedar Holdings Group are not included in the Q1 Net Additions.