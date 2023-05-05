Tucows : Ting launches next-generation fiber internet in Carlsbad, California

Fast, reliable fiber internet now available to thousands of residents as Ting lights fifth Southern California market

CARLSBAD, Calif. - May 5, 2023 - Ting Internet, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), has announced its future-proof fiber internet is now available in initial neighborhoods in Carlsbad, California.

Known for its world-class customer support and dedication to the communities in which it operates, Ting already provides lightning-fast, low latency, ultra reliable internet for local California residents and businesses across nearby Solana Beach and Encinitas, in addition to serving Culver City. Customers in Carlsbad will be able to sign up for symmetrical residential internet for $89 per month, which provides Ting's gigabit fiber internet with speeds of 1,000 megabits per second (Mbps). Fully customizable plans for businesses, enterprises and bulk services are also available and can be created with the Ting Internet enterprise team.

"Ting is excited to begin lighting Carlsbad, bringing our fast, reliable fiber internet to this community," said Maja Jeremic, Community Engagement & Public Affairs Manager for California at Ting. "At Ting, we see ourselves as a long-term community member, so we take a lot of pride in supporting the local events and initiatives that make each of our towns so special."

Ting has partnered with a number of organizations in Carlsbad to support various community initiatives. The internet service provider's efforts to drive digital equity and inclusion led Ting to partner with LabRats, a local nonprofit that focuses on STEAM education for underprivileged youth in the San Diego area. Ting has supported the nonprofit for the past two years and recently helped to open a STEAM education classroom in Carlsbad to serve and educate the local community.

Ting's fiber internet is currently available in select South Carlsbad neighborhoods and will continue to roll out over the next five years as Ting's operations expand from the Encinitas market with its network build partner, Ubiquity. When complete, the network expects to be able to serve over 38,000 addresses across the entire Carlsbad community.

Residents in Carlsbad can visit ting.com/carlsbad to find more information on availability and search their address to either order or pre-order Ting Internet.

In celebration of joining the community, any customer who has signed up or registered to pre-order Ting Internet can also get unlimited Ting Mobile for $10 per month. More details can be found at internet.ting.com/mobile-offer.

For more information on Ting Internet, its services, pricing, or regular updates, please visit ting.com/internet.

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides lightning-fast fiber internet in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the open Internet. More than that, we are committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscriptions; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on the Tucows corporate website (https://tucows.com).



