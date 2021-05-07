Log in
TUCOWS INC.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/07 11:21:29 am
78.11 USD   +0.72%
Tucows : 2021 Investor Presentation

05/07/2021
Investor presentation

05.06.2021

Nasdaq (TCX) | TSX (TC)

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, relating to the Company's operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on Tucows Inc.'s operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions concerning future conditions that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate or differ materially from actual future events or results. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on Tucows Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based upon the information available to Tucows Inc. at this time. Tucows Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Table of Contents

01

02

03

Our business

Domain services

Mobile Services

Page 4

Page 11

Page 16

04

Resources

Fiber Internet Services

Quarterly Financial05Highlights

06

Page 18

Page 23

Page 26

Our business

Consistent, reliable cash ﬂow generation + growth

Our business

Investment Summary

Consistent and reliable revenue and cash flow generation

through high volume, low-cost subscription services

Committed to returning capital to shareholders

Dominant position

Visible revenue stream plus new growthopportunities in mobile industry

as Mobile Services Enabler (MSE)

Building next phase of outsized long-termgrowthopportunity

as an early mover in next generation services in the ﬁber-to-the-premise space

Disclaimer

Tucows Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 15:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 311 M - -
Net income 2020 5,78 M - -
Net Debt 2020 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 137x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 824 M 824 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 87,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elliot Noss President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Davinder Singh Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Allen Karp Chairman
Hanno Liem Chief Technology Officer
Erez Gissin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUCOWS INC.4.95%824
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.24%747 635
NETFLIX, INC.-7.62%221 502
PROSUS N.V.-0.29%171 236
NASPERS LIMITED8.91%96 232
AIRBNB, INC.4.66%93 452