Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio we visit with Ken Tonkin, President and CEO of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF).The company's Goldstorm Project in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle represents one of the largest gold discoveries in the past 30 years. Tudor has identified a staggering mineral resource of 27.9 Million ounces of gold equivalent, 2.87 billion pounds of copper and 128 million ounces of silver.The 17,918 hectare Treaty Creek Property (in which Tudor Gold holds a 60% interest) borders the KSM Property to the southwest and the Brucejack Mine to the south. The past producing Eskay Creek Mine lies 12 km to the west.Mr. Konkin has over 35 years of geological experience throughout North and South America as well as Russia. Ken Konkin worked for Silver Standard for 19 years and managed advanced exploration programs at Manantial Espejo (Argentina), San Luis and Berenguela (Peru) as well as Snowfields (Canada) in the Golden Triangle, BC. Mr. Konkin was appointed the Project Manager for Pretium Resources after it purchased the Snowfields-Brucejack Project from Silver Standard in 2010. Subsequently, he was instrumental in the discovery of The Valley of Kings deposit at the Brucejack Lake Mine, an 8 million ounce gold deposit currently in production.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:





About Tudor Gold Corp.:



Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF) is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.





Chris Curran Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development Phone: (604) 559 8092 E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com Patrick Donnelly Vice President of Capital Markets Phone: (604) 559 8092 E-Mail: patrick@tudor-gold.com