Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Tudor Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUD   CA89901P1071

TUDOR GOLD CORP.

(TUD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tudor Gold Announces $6.0 Million Private Placement

06/22/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement consisting of 555,555 flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $3.60 per FT Share and 1,333,334 non-flow-through common shares (the "NFT Shares") at a price of $3.00 per NFT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,000,000 (the "Private Placement").

Further to the announcement, Tudor Gold is pleased to report it has closed the first tranche of the Private Placement through the issuance of 426,500 FT Shares at a price of $3.60 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1,535,000.

Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance exploration of the Treaty Creek Project as well as for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory four-month hold period. The Private Placement is subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid certain finders a cash finder's fee of up to 6% of the gross proceeds from investors introduced to the Company by such finder and issued an aggregate total of 16,976 non-transferrable finder's warrants to certain arm's length registered dealers. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of Tudor Gold for an exercise price of $3.60 per share for a period of 12 months from its issue date.

The securities being offered under the private placement have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021, Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada," dated March 1, 2021 on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
TUDOR GOLD CORP.
"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:
Chris Curran
Head of Corporate Development and Communications
Phone: (604) 559 8092
E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

or

Carsten Ringler
Head of Investor Relations and Communications
Phone: +49 151 55362000
E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's intention to close the Private Placement on the terms as anticipated by management, the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will close the Private Placement on the terms as anticipated by management, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that the Company will not close the Private Placement on the terms as anticipated by management or at all, that the TSX Venture Exchange will not provide final approval to close the Private Placement, risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88347


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about TUDOR GOLD CORP.
05:35pTudor Gold Announces $6.0 Million Private Placement
NE
06/07Tudor Gold Expands Diamond Drilling on the Goldstorm Deposit with Four Drill ..
NE
06/07TUDOR GOLD  : Read all about it
PU
06/04TUDOR GOLD  : Grants options
AQ
06/03TUDOR GOLD  : Read all about it
PU
05/27American creek - jv partner tudor gold initiates diamond drilling on the gold..
AQ
05/25Tudor Gold Initiates Diamond Drilling on the Goldstorm Deposit at Treaty Cree..
NE
05/25TUDOR GOLD  : Read all about it
PU
04/29TEUTON RESOURCES  : Invests $9.6 Million Into Tudor Gold Joint Venture Partner a..
AQ
04/27Tudor Gold Closes $9.6 Million Private Placement with Joint Venture Partner T..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,37 M -2,74 M -2,74 M
Net cash 2020 6,21 M 5,04 M 5,04 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 455 M 368 M 370 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart TUDOR GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tudor Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUDOR GOLD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,57 CAD
Average target price 5,29 CAD
Spread / Average Target 106%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter Storm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Helmut Finger Independent Director
Sean P. Pownall Director
Kenneth J. Konkin Director & Vice President-Project Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUDOR GOLD CORP.-3.38%368
NEWMONT CORPORATION4.56%50 913
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-11.07%37 565
POLYUS-5.46%26 909
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.3.42%19 996
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED0.70%15 997